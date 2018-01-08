Illini offer 2020 wing

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois has set its sights on some of the top Class of 2020 players in the country ranging from in-state standout guard Adam Miller to some of the most highly-rated big men in the country like Hunter Dickinson and Jaemyn Brakefield.

The Illini added to their 2020 recruiting board Sunday with an offer to Jabri Abdur-Rahim, as reported by rivals.com's Corey Evans. The 6-foot-6, 180-pound wing is ranked as high as No. 8 and as a five-star prospect in the 2020 class by ESPN. He’s a four-star recruit per both Rivals (No. 37) and 247Sports (No. 31).

Abdur-Rahim is the son of former NBA All-Star Shareef Abdur-Rahim. The younger Abdur-Rahim attends Seton Hall Prep in West Orange, N.J., and is currently averaging 15.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the 7-0 Pirates.

Abdur-Rahim played last spring and summer on the Under Armor circuit for Team Rio and averaged 9.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the U16 squad. His Illinois offer was his 22nd, and he holds other offers from the likes of Kansas, Arizona, Michigan State, California (his father’s alma mater), Ohio State, Florida and Michigan.

Abdur-Rahim is one of two wings targeted by Illinois in the Class of 2020. The Illini offered the other — Las Vegas Liberty’s five-star Julian Strawther — in late December.