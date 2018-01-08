Illinois targets another 2018 wing

CHAMPAIGN — Two scholarships remain for Illinois to fill out its 2018 recruiting class alongside five-star point guard Ayo Dosunmu.

The Illini’s priorities are clear. They’ve targeted an athletic big man and should find out this month whether three-star center Flo Thamba will pick Illinois rather than the likes of Baylor, Nebraska and Virginia Tech.

A scorer on the wing is also on Illinois’ wish list. The Illini targeted another Monday per rivals.com's Corey Evans with an offer to former East Chicago (Ind.) Central standout Jermaine Couisnard. The 6-foot-4 guard is currently spending a prep school year at Montverde Academy (Fla.) Center for Basketball Development.

Couisnard is a three-star prospect in the Class of 2018 and has ties to the Mac Irvin Fire program. Also holding offers from South Carolina, Bradley, New Mexico State, DePaul, Morehead State and New Orleans, Couisnard averaged 29.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists during his senior year at East Chicago Central.

Along with Couisnard, Illinois has also targeted a few other wings in the 2018 class. In that group are Woodstock (Conn.) Acadmey’s Luis Rodriguez Culver City (Calif.) High School’s Tevian Jones and Oak Hill (Va.) Academy’s Maurice Calloo.