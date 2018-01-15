Beaten at the buzzer

LINCOLN, Neb. — Missed opportunities have come to regularly define the Illini the past few months.

Monday night’s game at Nebraska was no exception. In fact, it delivered perhaps the cruelest blow of the season.

Illinois was eight seconds away from shedding its status as the only winless team in Big Ten play. The Illini had scuffled through a night stuffed with missed opportunities to hold a two-point lead after a four-point play by Michael Finke.

Nebraska had the answer.

All James Palmer Jr. got was an off-balanced look from the left wing, but his three-pointer went in with less than one second left to give the Cornhuskers a 64-63 victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena that kept Illinois alone at the bottom of the Big Ten.

“We had this won — had it right there,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “When you look at it as a coach you know you’re not far off, but sometimes it seems like you’re 100 miles away.”

Trent Frazier led Illinois with 19 points and had the assist on Finke’s four-point play. Finke chipped in 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Illini — his second double-double of the season — and Leron Black added 13 points.

Even a strong start to the second half was quickly answered, as Illinois’ own turnover trouble allowed Nebraska to regain its advantage.

“Mistakes at unbelievably bad times,” Underwood said. “Missed layups and missed free throws. Horrific shooting night. That’s becoming a trend. At least on the road.”

The one-point Illinois loss fits how the season has trended.

“We’re not acting like a team that has been beat up,” Underwood said. “We’re acting like a team that still has a lot of confidence. … We’ve got to continue to keep grinding.”