Illini grade vs. Nebraska: C

Player of the game

Nebraska’s James Palmer Jr.

After struggling in the Cornhuskers’ overtime loss at Penn State (five points on 1 of 9 shooting), Palme hit the game winner and put up a game-high 24 points as Nebraska got back in the win column against the Illini.

Backcourt

Illinois: C

Nebraska: B+

Trent Frazier’s 19-point performance put him in double figures for the ninth time in his last 10 games, and the Illini turned to him in every late shot clock situation to try and make a play.

Frontcourt

Illinois: B

Nebraska: B-

After getting worked on the boards their last time out, the Illini returned to form against the Cornhuskers. Plenty of the credit goes to Michael Finke, who finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Bench

Illinois: C-

Nebraska: B

A regularly productive Illinois bench was considerably less effective, although Greg Eboigbodin did pull down six rebounds. Not starting didn’t seem to bother Nebraska’s Evan Taylor, who had 13 points.

Overall

Illinois: C

Nebraska: B

Illinois dropped its sixth Big Ten game of the season in much the same way as the previous five. The Illini were never out of it — in fact seemed to have the game won — but couldn’t come up with one last stop to make it official.