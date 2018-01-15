LIVE! Nebraska

Illinois at Nebraska — 8:12 p.m., BTN

No surprise in Illinois starting lineup. Same group as Thursday against Iowa ...

****

Illinois at Nebraska — 8:12 p.m., BTN

Iowa's 33 made free throws last Thursday in its overtime victory against Illinois set a record for made free throws by an Illini opponent at State Farm Center (née Assembly Hall).

"We commit silly fouls," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "We commit fouls that are unforced. We can’t put an opponent on the line in our building … we can’t have them go 40 times. Too many fouls that don’t affect the play. Those things we’ve got to become more intelligent with."

****

Illinois at Nebraska — 8 p.m., BTN

The flu bug apparently has run its course through the Illinois basketball team. At least mostly. Freshman guard Mark Smith had a setback Friday after the Iowa game, but Illini coach Brad Underwood said his team was as healthy as it's been in the past couple weeks heading into tonight's game against Nebraska.

"It was a challenging game from the standpoint we weren’t overly healthy," Underwood said of playing the Hawkeyes. "Really only by necessity had I planned on playing Mark Smith that many minutes. Leron (Black) has been sick for some time, and it’s probably the best he’s feeling right now.

"We all know being sick what that feels like and how much that takes out of you and depletes your body. (Saturday) was (Smith's) first full practice in five or six days. Hopefully we’re getting that build up where we’re getting him back into top physical shape.

"We’re not an extremely deep team anyway in we’ve got 11 guys on scholarships this year. That's where it impacts you a little bit. It hurt us, but it’s not an excuse. We’ve just got to be able to sustain good basketball for a good period of time and not play so inconsistently. I hope we’re kind of through with that. We’ve deep cleansed the building many times, so I hope we’re through it."

****

Illinois at Nebraska — 8 p.m., BTN

Illinois' loss Thursday against Iowa was a mixture of good and bad for the Illini. The fact Illinois got shots to fall (see Trent Frazier going 7 of 11 from three-point range) was good. The Illini losing every bit of a 20-point first half lead and falling in overtime to the Hawkeyes wasn't.

"We got a little bit out of our shooting funk in the first half against Iowa," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "That was good to see. I thought we did some great things in the first half. I thought our ball movement was very good — 14 assists. We shared the ball. We played unselfish.

"Give Iowa credit. They whooped us on the boards. They took us out to the woodshed and gave us an old fashioned whooping on the glass. We can’t have those kind of rebounding nights from our frontline guys. Then we need more minutes, more production from Leron in the future."

****

One team is holding down the bottom of the Big Ten still winless through the first quarter of conference play. It's a spot Illinois claimed as its own after Thursday's loss to then similarly winless Iowa where a 20-point lead with 4 minutes to play in the first half turned into an overtime defeat.

The Illini are back on the road again for the third time in four games (soon to be four times in five games come Friday's trip to Wisconsin), and the challenge doesn't exactly lessen with an 8 p.m. tipoff against Nebraska. The Cornhuskers — with three Big Ten wins — certainly have a leg up on Illinois.

Road trip



Champaign Lincoln pic.twitter.com/o2YnAPtHpU — Illini Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 15, 2018

A 12-win Nebraska team with a 3-3 conference record is something of a surprise given the fact the 'Huskers lost Tai Webster to graduation and then a run of players to transfers. Their own transfers have made a difference.

James Palmer Jr. is Nebraska's leading scorer now that he's eligible after his transfer from Miami. Georgetown transfer Isaac Copeland, ruled eligible immediately this season despite his mid-year transfer a year ago, is right behind Palmer. Then there's Glynn Watson holding it all together.

Illinois is not only winless in the Big Ten. The Illini have just one win away from Champaign, and that came in front of a supportive crowd (at least half of it) in St. Louis against Missouri. Illinois still has to prove it can win on the road. Today's game gives the Illini another chance.

So while you're waiting for tonight's tipoff, squeeze in a rehash of all things Illinois basketball here at IlliniHQ.com right next to your power nap so you'll be fresh for another late night of hoops ...

— Lineups, storylines and the beat writer's pick

— Feature on 2019 recruiting target E.J. Liddell

— The latest column from Loren Tate

— All things Big Ten basketball in our weekly Big Ten update

Playing above the rim for Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — Greg Eboigbodin has set a new season high for minutes played in each of Illinois' last three games. While team-wide foul trouble played a part in the freshman forward playing 25 minutes Thursday against Iowa, Eboigbodin keeps giving Illini coach Brad Underwood reasons to get him on the court and keep him there.

Two stand out. Both are the fulfillment of what the Illinois coaching staff thought it was getting when they recruited him after his de-commitment from Illinois-Chicago last spring.

Eboigbodin is 13 of 17 from the field in his last three games and heads into today's 8 p.m. tip at Nebraska averaging nine points per game since the resumption of Big Ten play in the new year. It's not too difficult to shoot 76 percent when almost every shot attempt is a dunk off a rim run.

Add in Eboigbodin's abilities as a rim protector on defense, and he fills a role no other Illini can. He doesn't have a teammate that can match his combination of size, physicality, quickness and athleticism.

To continue reading, click here. Then make sure to keep coming back to IlliniHQ.com for more before, during and after tonight's game.