Notes: No belief lost in Finke

CHAMPAIGN — The start of Big Ten play has not been kind to Michael Finke. The redshirt junior forward entered Monday night’s game at Nebraska having missed each and every one of the dozen three-pointers he attempted against a conference opponent.

What Finke hasn’t missed, though, is the support of his coach.

“I’ve lost no belief in him as a player,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “He cares. He’s a great teammate. I know over the course of time when you do those things, things usually workout OK for you.

“Michael’s got a tremendous amount of pride, man. He’s a guy who’s been in here every day early. He comes in and he’s talking with coaches. He keeps seeking advice and wanting to learn. Our staff keeps helping him and keeps teaching him.”

Underwood’s expectations for Finke haven’t waned despite his struggles in the Big Ten — particularly in the new year. What the 6-foot-10 forward has shown he can do is what the Illinois coaching staff still wants to get out of him.

“He’s a veteran,” Underwood said. “He’s had double-digit rebound games in this league, and he’s a guy we’re trying to run offense to and trying to run offense through.”

★ ★ ★

Underwood’s expectations for freshman guard Trent Frazier are just as high — if not higher considering the way the lefty point guard has continued to elevate his game. Frazier’s confidence is something Underwood said he wants to rub off on the rest of the Illini.

“His energy in practice has been incredible the last two days,” Underwood said. “That becomes very, very contagious. I think everybody wants to be a part of that and have that feeling.”

Even as Frazier struggled early in the season, Underwood maintained the thought the Florida native would have big games. He called Frazier a “bucket getter” as a high school player, and learning to run an offense at the Big Ten level was going to take time and effort.

“The thing I love about Trent is he has no fear,” Underwood said. “He wants to take that shot because he doesn’t fear missing. We’ve got guys afraid to get a rebound or afraid to make a pass because they fear failure. Trent doesn’t do that. Trent’s a baller.”

★ ★ ★

The Illini played Monday at Nebraska without Te’Jon Lucas for the second straight game. The sophomore guard remained suspended for a violation of team rules, and Underwood has given no hint at how long Lucas might remain out with Illinois set to return to action Friday at Wisconsin.

“You try to trust, but never at the expense of the program,” Underwood said. “There’s standards and there’s expectations I hold for this program that are much greater than any individual. This program is an elite program and will be again, but not at the expense of any one player. It’s lesson learned I hope.”

★ ★ ★

Illinois moving Mark Alstork on the ball defensively has been successful. Underwood said the graduate transfer guard has “dominated games.” But as often as Alstork has locked up opposing teams’ ball handlers, he’s also contributed to the “silly fouls” that rankle Underwood the most.

“He thinks he’s going to take somebody’s basketball,” Underwood said. “You’re not going to take a high major kid’s basketball. We are on him every single day about that. He’s got to learn to control the emotion of that. He’s been a huge impact for us since we made that move. When he’s not in the game, our defense suffers.”

Beyond Alstork at the tip of the spear defensively, as it were, Underwood said he’s emphasized wing denials in practice.

“If we’re being realistic, we don’t have a lot of size,” Underwood said. “Our best post defense has to be our perimeter defense. If you force them to catch the ball a little further out, it gives us a chance. We’re allowing too many easy catches.”

★ ★ ★

Belleville West heads into today’s game against Belleville Althoff at the Belleville East Tournament having won 12 straight games since a Nov. 25 loss to Sam Houston (Texas) Math Science & Tech in the Washington Tournament of Champions.

Junior forward E.J. Liddell — one of Illinois’ top 2019 recruiting targets — has obviously led the Maroons in their winning streak from a statistical standpoint as the team’s leading scorer, rebounder and shot blocker. The steps Liddell has taken as a leader after the graduation of players like Tyler Dancy and Elijah Powell after last season have been just as important.

“He’s shown great leadership talking in the huddle,” West coach Joe Muniz said. “In practice if things aren’t going well, he’s not afraid to say something. E.J. definitely has stepped up in a leadership role.

“There are times where I as a coach don’t have to say a whole lot because he comes in the huddle and he’s pumping the guys up and getting them going. All I have to do is fine tune things.”

★ ★ ★

Muniz has also seen Liddell grow as a scorer. The 6-7 power wing is averaging 21.3 points per game — up from 19.6 ppg as a sophomore — and he’s even more efficient.

“If he’s getting double and triple teamed, he’s passing out of it to the open guy and making the right play,” Muniz said. “I think his maturity in that regard — taking what the defense gives him and not forcing it — he’s very efficient when he’s playing.

“He’s not a volume shooter to where he scores 26 points on 20 shots. He may score 26 points on 12 shots, but he’ll get to the free throw line a bunch. I just think he’s done a great job of doing whatever is needed for us to win.”

★ ★ ★

Liddell’s penchant for blocking shots is something Muniz said might not translate as much to the next level. Liddell is averaging 5.7 blocked shots per game, but he’s doing so against smaller opponents than he’ll face in college.

City/Suburban Hoops Report publisher Joe Henricksen, who is as high on Liddell’s potential as anyone, isn’t so sure the now top 50 player in the 2019 class won’t be able to surprise teams at the next level with some rim protection.

“What sticks out to me for a tad bit undersized 4 man is he’s got an unbelievable timing for blocking shots, and he’s got good length and a reach,” Henricksen said.

★ ★ ★

When it comes to the Class of 2018, Illinois isn’t starting entirely from scratch in its search for a big man, but that search took a hit Monday when Florent “Flo” Thamba committed to Baylor over offers from the Illini, Nebraska and Virginia Tech.

Thamba’s commitment to Baylor, though, might open another door for Illinois. The Bears were also interested in Mississippi State transfer Schnider Herard, who had previously visited Baylor. A visit to Illinois late last week followed Herard’s trip to Waco, Texas, and he was also scheduled to visit Maryland this week.

Herard, a former top 50 recruit in the Class of 2016, played sparingly in 11 games for Mississippi State this season. The 6-10, 260-pound center averaged 5.1 points and five rebounds per game as a freshman in 2016-17.

★ ★ ★

Illinois also remains in pursuit of a handful of other 2018 prospects, including Montverde (Fla.) ACB’s Jermaine Couisnard, Oak Hill Academy forward Maurice Calloo, Culver City (Calif.) guard Tevian Jones and Woodstock Academy (Conn.) guard Luis Rodriguez.

Calloo has played a key role off the bench for undefeated Oak Hill, which improved to 28-0 with an 83-69 victory against NSU University School at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass. The 6-8, 210-pound forward is averaging 8.2 points and 3.8 rebounds for the Warriors.

Jones is putting up big numbers for Culver City. The 6-6 wing is leading the Centaurs averaging 20.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.