Quick take: Illini remain winless in Big Ten play

What happened

Another Big Ten game. Another real opportunity for that first conference win of the season. But another loss for Illinois, which found itself on the wrong side of a close game once again after a buzzer-beating game winner.

What it means

The consistency Brad Underwood is looking for from his team? The search continues. The Illini keep themselves in games by offensive rebounding and forcing turnovers, but it remains not enough.

What’s next

Illinois (10-9, 0-6 Big Ten) is back on the road again with a Friday night showdown at Wisconsin. The Badgers (9-9, 2-3) might make their own return to Madison below .500 after playing at No. 3 Purdue today.