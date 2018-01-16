UPDATE: Illini hand out four new offers

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois added to its recruiting board in the last two days with offers to 2019 prospects Jahmius Ramsey and Tre Mitchell on Monday and Vashon (Mo.) guards Mario McKinney and Cam’Ron Fletcher on Tuesday.

McKinney has long held Illinois interest dating back to former coach John Groce. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound combo guard is ranked as a four-star recruit by both Rivals and 247Sports and his ranked No. 74 in the 2019 class by the former.

McKinney is the leader for a 9-2 Vashon squad that’s ranked as the top small school in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch rankings. He holds other offers from Iowa, Marquette, Xavier, Duquesne, Missouri, Kansas State, DePaul, Auburn, Southern Miss, Tulsa and Saint Louis.

Fletcher is a Class of 2020 wing. The 6-5, 180-pound forward is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals and has other offers from Kansas State, Missouri State and Saint Louis.

Ramsey is a consensus four-star recruit and ranked as high as No. 45 in the 2019 class by Rivals. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard currently plays at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., after starting his high school career at Mansfield Summit in Arlington, Texas. Ramsey averaged 21.6 points, 5.1 rebuonds, 3.8 assists and 2.7 steals per game for the Jaguars as a sophomore before transferring to IMG to start his junior year.

Ramsey played for Texas Hard Work’s 16U squad on the Under Armour circuit last spring and summer. He led the team in scoring with 16.4 ppg and also averaged 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Ramsey has other offers from Virginia, Florida, Virginia Tech, North Texas, UNLV, Kansas State, Tulane, Texas A&M and Incarnate Word.

Mitchell’s offer adds him to a growing list of 2019 big men Illinois has targeted to address what will be post depth issues come the 2019-20 season. The 6-9, 260-pound center is teammates with 2018 Illini target Luis Rodriguez at Woodstock (Conn.) Academy and is ranked as a four-star recruit and No. 107 in the 2019 class by Rivals.

Mitchell holds other offers from Pittsburgh, Minnesota, UConn, Rhode Island, Seton Hall, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Yale, Wake Forest, Bucknell, Kansas State, UMass, Central Connecticut State, Penn State, Florida International, Canisius, Duquesne, Manhattan and Mount St. Mary’s.