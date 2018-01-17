Catching up with ... Ed Hightower

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Referee Ed Hightower talks to Illinois' Chester Frazier, left, and Chicago State's David Holston after the two chased after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2008.

Love him or hate him, die-hard Big Ten basketball fans know the name Ed Hightower. After officiating 12 Final Fours and the infamous Bob Knight ejection game, Hightower is now enjoying retirement.



He checked in Wednesday with Tim Ditman and Loren Tate on WDWS SportsTalk.



On the state of officiating today...



"You can't go to the monitor on every freakin' play!"



On former colleague Ted Valentine turning his back on a player this season...



"That is a self-imposed problem that you just created."



Listen to the full interview:

