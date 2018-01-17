Catching up with ... Ed Hightower
Love him or hate him, die-hard Big Ten basketball fans know the name Ed Hightower. After officiating 12 Final Fours and the infamous Bob Knight ejection game, Hightower is now enjoying retirement.
He checked in Wednesday with Tim Ditman and Loren Tate on WDWS SportsTalk.
On the state of officiating today...
"You can't go to the monitor on every freakin' play!"
On former colleague Ted Valentine turning his back on a player this season...
"That is a self-imposed problem that you just created."
Listen to the full interview:
I listened to him on the Sports Talk show tonight and what a self-important windbag he is.
Boring, boring, boring.
Hat's off to Loren. Although I strogly disagree with him about the happily gone Indian mascot, I gotta hand it to him for putting up with what he now has to work with. Oh, for the good old days of Klee, Jackson, Kelly, and even that old Indian-mascot-lover, Turpin.
But back to Hightower, let's check in with him next in 2028.
Comments
