Catching up with ... Ed Hightower
Wed, 01/17/2018 - 9:10pm | Tim Ditman
Ed Hightower
Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette
Referee Ed Hightower talks to Illinois' Chester Frazier, left, and Chicago State's David Holston after the two chased after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2008.

Love him or hate him, die-hard Big Ten basketball fans know the name Ed Hightower. After officiating 12 Final Fours and the infamous Bob Knight ejection game, Hightower is now enjoying retirement.

He checked in Wednesday with Tim Ditman and Loren Tate on WDWS SportsTalk.

On the state of officiating today...

"You can't go to the monitor on every freakin' play!"

On former colleague Ted Valentine turning his back on a player this season...

"That is a self-imposed problem that you just created."

Listen to the full interview:

SportsTalk with Scott Beatty

PODCAST: SportsTalk 1-17-18

Tim Ditman, Scott Richey, and Loren Tate visit with Yahoo fantasy writer Brad Evans (16 minute mark) and retired college basketball referee Ed Hightower (29 minute mark).

Listen to this podcast

Brownshoe wrote 10 hours 45 min ago

I listened to him on the Sports Talk show tonight and what a self-important windbag he is.

Boring, boring, boring.

Hat's off to Loren. Although I strogly disagree with him about the happily gone Indian mascot, I gotta hand it to him for putting up with what he now has to work with. Oh, for the good old days of Klee, Jackson, Kelly, and even that old Indian-mascot-lover, Turpin.

But back to Hightower, let's check in with him next in 2028.

 

 