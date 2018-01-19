Illini grade vs. Wisconsin: F

Player of the game

Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ

The Illinois native put up 16 points and 10 rebounds, but it was his passing that also helped carve up the Illini. The Badgers’ forward led Wisconsin with five assists.

Backcourt

Illinois: F

Wisconsin: A

The Illini had enough trouble trying to slow down Brevin Pritzl and Khalil Iverson. Even early foul trouble for Brad Davison didn’t stop him from making it three guards the Illini didn’t stop.

Frontcourt

Illinois: F

Wisconsin: B+

Even Leron Black’s hyper efficient night on the offensive end couldn’t help the Illini. The redshirt junior forward finished 7 of 9 from the field and led the team with 16 points.

Bench

Illinois: F

Wisconsin: D

Neither bench was all that productive, which is a departure from a typical game for the Illini. Almost all of their points came from freshman forward Greg Eboigbodin, who finished with eight.

Overall

Illinois: F

Wisconsin: B-

Another Big Ten game, another loss. It’s a streak that’s reached seven for the Illini and one that will continue unless they find some way to run a consistent offense (and the defense doesn’t crater).