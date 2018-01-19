Quick take: First blowout of the season

What happened

Wisconsin looked vulnerable heading into Friday night’s game. At least compared to previous seasons. The Badgers made a slew of layups instead on their home court, and handed Illinois its seventh straight Big Ten loss.

What it means

The Illini are approaching record-setting futility when it comes to losses to start Big Ten play. At this point, not many past Illinois teams have experienced this kind of winless streak. Like two of them. Two past teams have been in this situation.

What’s next

After restarting Big Ten play with four out of five games on the road, Illinois (10-10, 0-7 Big Ten) returns home for three straight. The flip side of getting a homestand? It starts with No. 9 Michigan State (17-3, 5-2).