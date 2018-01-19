Quick take: First blowout of the season
What happened
Wisconsin looked vulnerable heading into Friday night’s game. At least compared to previous seasons. The Badgers made a slew of layups instead on their home court, and handed Illinois its seventh straight Big Ten loss.
What it means
The Illini are approaching record-setting futility when it comes to losses to start Big Ten play. At this point, not many past Illinois teams have experienced this kind of winless streak. Like two of them. Two past teams have been in this situation.
What’s next
After restarting Big Ten play with four out of five games on the road, Illinois (10-10, 0-7 Big Ten) returns home for three straight. The flip side of getting a homestand? It starts with No. 9 Michigan State (17-3, 5-2).
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.