Illini stumble in seventh straight Big Ten loss

MADISON, Wis. — Friday night’s 75-50 Wisconsin win was new for Illinois. The Illini hadn’t lost by more than 10 points all season and been particularly close in the Big Ten with a trio of overtime losses and two defeats by a single point.

It was new for first-year Illinois coach Brad Underwood, too.

“I haven’t been a part of too many shellackings like this,” he said. “They were terrific tonight.

How the Badgers roughed up the Illini to the tune of a 25-point victory, though, stuck with Underwood. It was how he’d like to see his team play.

“They just picked us apart,” Underwood said. “They’re so skilled. I love their team. It’s everything I’m about — passing and unselfish play. I enjoy watching them play. …

“They were a much better basketball team than we were tonight. For the first time all year, I didn’t feel good going into my locker room about the effort that our guys put forward, and that’s something I take a tremendous amount of pride in.”

The loss marked seven straight in Big Ten play for Illinois this season, matching the 1998-99 team. Redshirt junior forward Leron Black said the message from Underwood hasn’t changed.

The response the Illini need hasn’t changed either. Black said he’s going to keep fighting, and he’s not going to let his teammates fail to do the same.

“Coach is trying to build, in the program, a fighting mentality, and that’s what we’re going to have,” said Black, who led the Illini with 16 points. “We’re going to keep fighting and keep pushing and play hard every game.”

Black is one of the Illini veterans that has spoken up in the locker room about the way the team is playing. Michael Finke’s done the same. Mark Alstork, too.

“Everybody is really trying to chip in and say what they mean,” said Alstork, who had nine points and 10 rebounds against the Badgers. “We all need to air it out. Whatever it is, we have to figure out a way to play harder for each other. We’ve got to figure it out. We can’t keep losing ball games.”

Illinois had lost its previous six Big Ten games by a combined 33 points. That makes Friday’s 25-point Wisconsin rout even more of an outlier.

Trailing by 11 points at halftime, though, wasn’t exactly rare territory for the Illini. They’ve faced similar deficits this season and responded. Not always won, but responded.

It didn’t happen against the Badgers.

“We just got off to a rough start and couldn’t come back from it,” Black said. “We just couldn’t get stops.”

“I feel like we’re just not getting consistent effort,” Alstork added. “We need to become a more together group. Normally, this doesn’t happen. I don’t really know what the issue was (Friday).”