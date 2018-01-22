LIVE! Michigan State

Image Gallery: UI Mens Basketball vs. Michigan State » more Illinois' guard Mark Smith (13) and Michigan State's guard Miles Bridges (22) in a NCAA game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Jan. 22, 1018. Other Related Content Illini grade vs. Sparty: D-plus

FINAL: Michigan State 87, Illinois 74

The Illini pulled within eight points around the two-minute mark, but the Spartans hit their free throws down the stretch to send the Illini to 10-11 overall and 0-8 in Big 10 play.

Kipper Nichols finished with 27 points for Illinois, including a quintet of three-pointers. Trent Frazier added 13 points, and Leron Black had 12.

Michigan State 62, Illinois 44 — 10:39 left in 2nd half

Last update until the end of the game. It's time to go all in on trying to beat deadline again with a late tip. Illinois has not scored in about 2 1/2 minutes. Kipper Nichols could change that if he's successful at the free throw line, but Michigan State is starting to pull away.

Illinois shot its shot, as it were, in the first half. The Spartans have cut down on their turnovers, are still shooting 73 percent for the game and have maintained their serious rebounding advantage.

****

Michigan State 48, Illinois 36 — 17:22 left in 2nd half

Brad Underwood has already seen enough. He called a timeout after a questionable shot by Mark Smith led to an alley oop dunk for Miles Bridges (again) at the other end. While the Spartans have actually missed a shot this half, they're still shooting 79.2 percent. If the Illini can't keep the Michigan State turnovers coming, they're going to be in trouble.

****

Michigan State 39, Illinois 32 — Halftime

The story is pretty much the same here. Illinois forced Michigan State into 15 first half turnovers. Michigan State shot 79 percent on the possessions it actually hung on to the ball.

Some other notable stats ...

— Michigan State has a 17-5 rebounding edge on the Illini. Only two of those are offensive rebounds because, well, the Spartans were 15 of 19 from the field. But I suppose that does mean Michigan State got back half its misses.

— Despite the foul disparity, it didn't really show up in free throws that much. The Spartans were 6 of 9 from the line in the first half. Illinois was 2 of 3.

— Miles Bridges has 17 points. That's worth it's own note.

— Michael Finke leads the Illini with nine points.

Well, if you had told me we’d only be down 7 at half with Sparty shooting 79% from the field, I’d definitely take it! Illini have forced 15 Sparty turnovers, which has helped our cause. Just have to keep fighting in the second half. Go Illini! — Joel Hemingway (@jhemingway85) January 23, 2018

I’m confused about the #Illini strategy of not really guarding Miles Bridges. Also it leads to lots of fouls. — Johnathan Hettinger (@jhett93) January 23, 2018

Dear #Illini. Please play like this (maybe a little better) in the second half. Don't fall apart. — Bo Brady (@Tristaley1) January 23, 2018

****

Michigan State 33, Illinois 28 — 3:59 left in 1st half

Illinois fans had some strong opinions when I tweeted out that both Ted Valentine and Bo Boroski were on tonight's officiating crew. The Illini have been whistled for 11 fouls. The Spartans? Five. Illinois fans are less than thrilled.

No call on Alstork drive and bad call on the blocking foul...so this is how it’s gonna be now #illini — Mark Umbricht (@MarkUmbricht) January 23, 2018

That was not a block on Frazier. One of these days we'll start getting the Izzo calls. #Illini — Eric Earl Mondhink (@emondhinkFH05) January 23, 2018

****

Michigan State 29, Illinois 24 — 5:47 left in 1st half

Not much has really changed. Michigan State is still shooting 80 percent from the field. Miles Bridges has 17 points. But the Spartans have 10 turnovers, and Illinois has a hit a few three-pointers. That's why it's still a game here in the first half.

****

Michigan State 20, Illinois 19 — 9:56 left in 1st half

Michigan State is almost 100 percent boom or bust right now offensively. The Spartans lead because they're 9 of 11 from the field and getting a lot of looks from 2 feet (or less). They don't lead by more than one because they have nearly as many turnovers (eight) as made shots.

The Illinois defense is super aggressive with a lot of ball pressure. Basically, exactly what Brad Underwood wants from his team. Mark Alstork is frustrating the heck out of Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston. The Spartans still have Miles Bridges, though, and his athleticism is something Illinois can only slow down. The Illini won't stop it for good. Just ask Leron Black.

Leron's undead spirit shall finish the game in his stead pic.twitter.com/ILnmrHXw2v — IllinoisLoyalty (@IllinoisLoyalty) January 23, 2018

****

Illinois vs. Michigan State — 8 p.m., FS1

****

Illinois vs. Michigan State — 8 p.m., FS1

A couple notes and observations with tipoff less than 30 minutes away ...

— Miles Bridges is a freak athlete, but everyone should be at least a little glad Tom Izzo is playing him at the 3 exclusively because Michigan State has so many other bigs. I mean, Bridges can play the 3 but he would decimate teams (again) if he played some 4. Just my thoughts on the matter.

— The Orange Krush is back. Granted Illinois only had two home games during the time the students were gone on break, so the Illini didn't miss them much but it's likely to be louder at State Farm Center. If Michigan State doesn't silence the crowd entirely.

— Lovie Smith will have a few recruits at the game. One of the more notable is 2019 defensive end Jason Bargy. The Momence native is a serious priority for the Illini in their next class.

****

Illinois vs. Michigan State — 8 p.m., FS1

If I could direct your attention to the last tweet I added (see previous update), I still can't get over what I saw Jaren Jackson Jr. do. The Michigan State freshman is a big guy at 6-foot-11, but he elevated enough on a dunk in pregame warmups where the ball was a good 2 feet (and that's just a guess) above the rim.

It's something I've never seen any of the Illinois players do. Greg Eboigbodin might be the closest approximation to Jackson's athleticism, but even then the Spartans' future lottery pick (like June future) still has the edge.

That brings me to the real point of this. Watching Michigan State during warmups just reinforced the fact in my mind Illinois doesn't have enough bigs to match up. Because after you get past Jackson and Nick Ward (and that's a lot), the Spartans still have Gavin Schilling, Kenny Goins (not quite as big), Xavier Tillman and Ben Carter off the bench. Other than Tillman, that's three guys with at least four years of college basketball experience.

"It’s a compliment to (Michigan State coach Tom Izzo) in terms of building a great team bond and team chemistry and letting those young guys shine," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "They’re deep. They’re big. They’re extremely athletic. They play the way I want to play — really fast and really hard."

That's why Illinois continues to pursue big men. So far, that pursuit is not going that great. The latest miss happened last week when Mississippi State transfer Schnider Herard picked Maryland instead of the Illini.

****

Illinois vs. Michigan State — 8 p.m., FS1

Brad Underwood thought his team had good practices before Friday night's game at Wisconsin. So the Illinois coach was caught kind of unaware by the Badgers' 25-point thrashing of his Illini. Underwood was equally as positive about what his team did Saturday on the practice court to prep for tonight's game against No. 6 Michigan State.

"Had a good practice following (extended film session) to get ready for arguably one of the best teams in the country and a team that has got some tremendous size," he said. "They’re obviously the best rebounding teams in the country and one of the best defensive teams in the country. They’ve got a tremendous amount of weapons on the offensive end."

My reaction to Jaren Jackson Jr.'s last dunk during warmups is not fit to Tweet (at least on my Twitter where I try to keep things professional). Let's just say it was incredible, and the #Illini have a challenge on their hands tonight. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 23, 2018

****

Illinois vs. Michigan State — 8 p.m., FS1

How about a few tweets to get us going tonight? One of the following drew considerable interest from the Illinois fan base. As always, follow me on Twitter (@srrichey) for more Illini hoops coverage throughout the game.

For those that might be interested, tonight's referees for Illinois vs. Michigan State are Bo Boroski, Paul Szelc and ... Ted Valentine. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 23, 2018

Downside to being at tonight's Illinois game is I'll miss any #Onions! calls from Bill Raftery. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 23, 2018

****

Seven straight losses in Big Ten play. Five consecutive losses dating back to the Dec. 30 nonconference finale victory against Grand Canyon. Illinois is not in a great place win it comes to that whole win-loss thing. In fact, the Illini retain a firm grasp on last place in the Big Ten.

Will that change tonight? Never say never, but it will be a significant challenge. Illinois' hunt for that elusive Big Ten victory — what would be the first for coach Brad Underwood — continues with an 8 p.m. tip against No. 6 Michigan State at State Farm Center.

Top 10 home upsets have happened before. The building had a different name, Illinois has knocked off five top 10 teams in the last seven years. Two of those wins came against Michigan State.

The Spartans (17-3, 5-2 Big Ten) have shown they're not without flaws with a road loss at Ohio State and a home to defeat to rival Michigan in their last four games. The Illini (10-10, 0-7) are coming off their worst loss of the season — a 25-point thumping at Wisconsin on Friday night.

Illinois had been able to hang its hat on not getting blown out this season despite the growing number of losses. The Illini had been close. That's out the window after the "shellacking" the Badgers put on them.

Another 8 p.m. tip, of course, means sporadic updates to the LIVE! Report, but be sure to keep tabs on things here at IlliniHQ.com before, during and then especially after the game. Until then, catch up on what you might have missed from our Illini hoops coverage ...

— Lineups, storylines and the beat writer's pick for tonight's game

— Get your questions in for Wednesday's basketball chat

— New role with university for program's all-time leading scorer

— The latest missive from longtime columnist Loren Tate

— Feature story on Illini walk-on Tyler Underwood

— Update on Hall of Fame coach Lou Henson

Illini learning lessons the hard way

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood would like to think part of Illinois’ 25-point loss Friday night at Wisconsin was “a little Lincoln, Neb., hangover” after another would-be Illini win fell by the wayside with the Cornhuskers’ game-winning three-pointer.

What the Badgers’ blowout win did do for certain, however, was provide Underwood with the perfect counterpoint to some of the better moments he showed the Illini during the film session before Saturday’s practice back in Champaign.

The 40 minutes of struggles — alternating offensive and defensive ends — were a picture perfect example of what not to do.

“I think it’s a great example, a great lesson, that we’ve got a small margin when you don’t play with maximum effort and energy,” Underwood said. “I take a lot of pride as a coach in making sure every single night our team is the one that plays the hardest. That was not the case Friday night.”

Illinois doubled down on the lessons learned Saturday with a players only meeting before Sunday afternoon’s practice in preparation for today’s 8 p.m. showdown with No. 9 Michigan State at State Farm Center.

To continue reading, click here. This keep coming back to IlliniHQ.com for more Illini basketball coverage.