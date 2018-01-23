Nichols working on being 'every day guy'

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood constantly pushes Kipper Nichols. Challenges him. Prods him. Anything to get the best out of the Illinois redshirt sophomore forward.

Monday night’s game against Michigan State proved why. Nichols mixed it up defensively — helping the Illini force the Spartans into 25 turnovers — and he hit five three-pointers as part of his career high 27-point performance.

“I challenge him every single day,” Underwood said. “I do that because I love him, and I know what he’s capable. I know that’s what he can give this team. He can get us to another level.”

But even with Nichols’ breakout performance the Illini couldn’t reach a level to knock off the No. 6 Spartans. Michigan State managed its turnover trouble by shooting 68 percent from the field and left Champaign with an 87-74 victory.

The loss makes for eight straight in conference play this season for Illinois (10-11, 0-8 Big Ten). Just one other team in program history was saddled with a losing streak that long — 111 years ago with the 1906-07 team that went winless in eight Big Ten games that season.

Underwood balanced feeling better about how his team played against Michigan State than it did in a 25-point loss at Wisconsin on Friday with the fact the Illini still sit at the bottom of the Big Ten standings without a conference win.

“You’re never happy with a loss,” Underwood said. “You’re never happy with three overtime losses and a buzzer beater, but there are nights you feel better about who you’ve become and the other team had more points. Yeah, we’ve got to get better.

“We can’t get out-rebounded 37-15 and expect to beat a really good team. You can’t allow them to shoot 68 percent and beat a really good team. It’s baby steps. Tonight was a challenge against a top (six) team that I was halfway OK with."

Nichols took some of those steps Monday night. He was able to match Michigan State’s athleticism, which was no small feat, and he went right at freshman forward and likely NBA lottery pick Jaren Jackson Jr. in the second half. Consistent effort and production has been Nichols’ struggle this season, which is something the 6-foot-6 forward said he’s addressing.

“(Underwood) preaches all the time being an every day guy,” Nichols said. “That’s one thing I’m trying to make a habit of doing — coming in and focusing in on every day. He’s hard on me for a reason. I’m growing. I’m maturing. I’m realizing that and trying to take pride in that.”

Underwood had his usual refrain after a big game from one of his players. Now that he’s seen Nichols play at that level, he’s going to expect it again.

“The thing I told him in the locker room is, ‘This one’s over, (today’s) another day of practice and you have to do that again,’ ” Underwood said. “Wednesday we have a quick turn and have an Indiana team that’s going to come in here. That’s what good players do. There are no days off.”