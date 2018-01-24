Illini grade vs. Indiana: C+

Player of the game

Illinois’ Trent Frazier

The Illini’s first-half deficit might have been a little steeper if not for the 13 straight points the freshman guard scored for his team in the latter stages of the half. He finished the game with 19 points, tied with Leron Black for the team lead.

Backcourt

Illinois: A

Indiana: C-

Frazier has been one of two Illini — Black included — to carry the team offensively since early December. The shifty lefty hit double digits in points for the fifth straight game against the Hoosiers.

Frontcourt

Illinois: C

Indiana: A

It didn’t matter much which Illini defender matched up with Juwan Morgan. The Hoosiers’ big man found his way into easy layup after easy layup, regularly winning those 1-on-1 situations.

Bench

Illinois: B-

Indiana: D

In need of someone — anyone — to make plays, Brad Underwood went with two point guards the bulk of the game. That meant more minutes for Te’Jon Lucas, who gave what the Illini needed.

Overall

Illinois: C+

Indiana: C

The Illini are still in search of that full 40 minutes of the type of effort and production the coaching staff wants and demands. The type of effort and production that’s necessary to win on a more regular basis.