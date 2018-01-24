LIVE! Indiana

CHAMPAIGN — Trent Frazier and Leron Black scored 19 points apiece, and Illinois snapped its eight-game Big Ten winning streak with a 73-71 victory Wednesday night against Indiana.

Indiana 45, Illinois 44 — 14:42 left in 2nd half

Sometimes all it takes is one stat. Like the fact Indiana has made 10 of 11 layups. Most of them were made by Juwan Morgan. The Hoosiers big man is 9 of 11 from the field, and I would say only his three-pointer (which he made) was attempted from outside of, let's go with, 2 feet. It doesn't matter which Illinois big man is on defense. Morgan has won — and will win — that matchup every single time.

Indiana 38, Illinois 32 — Halftime

This will seem familiar. If not for Trent Frazier (13 points) and Leron Black (eight points), Illinois would be in a world of hurt instead of just trailing by six points at halftime. Seven points from Te'Jon Lucas helped, too. What hasn't helped is Indiana still shooting 58 percent from the field.

Seen worse from this team but also seen better #Illini #confused — Lucas Zeien (@zippyillinifan) January 25, 2018

Could be a lot worse. All I really want to see is the Illini play hard in this second half. They haven't in the first half and are only down six — Aarman the Illini Guy (@ILLINIBASKETBA3) January 25, 2018

I just thought about the last decade as a Bears, Sox, and Illini fan. pic.twitter.com/UUvE5y8b5T — Jon Nilles (@JonNilles) January 25, 2018

You can tell that all of the #Illini opponents are playing them with a level of confidence this year that you don't normally see. All I can say is, enjoy it while you can. It's not going to last much longer. #WeWillWin — Greg Frazier (@gfrazzled) January 25, 2018

Indiana 31, Illinois 23 — 3:59 left in 1st half

Despite going 1 of 8 from three-point range (Trent Frazier made one to get the Illini off that particular schneid), Illinois is still shooting 48 percent from the field overall. That's a respectable number. A number that could win you a game. But not when your opponent is shooting 55 percent.

Indiana is not Michigan State. So that's why the Hoosiers are making just more than half their shots instead of 80 percent.

Indiana 22, Illinois 14 — 7:59 left in 1st half

This game isn't so different from many Illinois has played this season. Leron Black is the offensive option. The redshirt junior forward is 4 of 7 from the field and with eight points has more than half the Illini's scoring output so far tonight. The rest of the team is 3 of 10 from the field (and 0 of 5 from three-point range).

Meanwhile, the Illini's total lack of rim protection is again on display. Juwan Morgan is 5 of 6 from the field and leads the Hoosiers with 12 points. Just layup after layup after layup. Not ideal.

Indiana 14, Illinois 8 — 11:39 left in 1st half

Well ... this isn't quite the same kind of start for Illinois as Monday night against Michigan State. Except for the whole not having the lead part. The Illini haven't scored in the last 2:03 and has four turnovers in the last 4:05. Offense is not coming easy for Illinois.

The Illini's current saving grace is the fact Indiana has missed its last five shots. Before that? The Hoosiers were running the same layup line offense that lots of teams have used against Illinois. Not ideal.

Illinois vs. Indiana — 8 p.m., BTN

You can read more about how Brad Underwood is trying to change Illinois' culture in Thursday's News-Gazette. Meanwhile, he's still trying to install his offensive and defensive systems — particulary the former.

"We’re year one in a program where we’ve done a complete flip in terms of the way we want to play both offensively and defensively," Underwood said. "It’s not about scheming. For us, it’s about still identifying our base and doing those things well."

Brad Underwood was pleased with his team's effort Monday night against Michigan State. The Illini players were better with it, too, compared to how last week's game at Wisconsin went down. A win, though, is still what they would prefer.

"I’ve always had confidence in every game we’ve played," freshman point guard Trent Frazier said. "We need to learn to fight for 40 minutes. (Monday) night we did that but just came up short. I’m really proud where this team is heading. We look really good, and I’m just excited to finish up the season and see where we can take this thing.

"We’re tired of losing. We’re still trying to figure out how to get a win, but we can fight. Coach Underwood believes in us. Everyone believes in us. We just have to figure out how to get a win."

Brad Underwood on facing the Hoosiers two days after playing Michigan State: "For us it’s about playing with the same kind of intensity and same kind of emotion. Keeping the same type of flow and ball movement. ... This is a team that’s just finding ways (to win). That’s a tribute to their players and to Archie (Miller). They’re not overly big. It will be just the opposite of what we saw against Michigan State. They’re a little different team than what we played (Monday) night, but all in all they’re led by a very good senior guard in (Robert) Johnson and Juwan Morgan is having an outstanding year for them.

Early feelings from Illini Twitter? Cautiously optimistic (tinged with a bit of desperation).

For the love of God, please let the Illini win tonight — John Fitzgibbon (@Johnfitzgibbon3) January 25, 2018

The Illini B1G win drought ends tonight!#BookIt — Spicy B (@breitwieser) January 25, 2018

One hour warning until Illini Basketball happens.



Please gather the necessary materials:



Kleenex

Illini blanket

Wine/Beer

Any 2005 team memorabilia

Your Pet (if applicable) — The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) January 25, 2018

Plus, an important tweet for everyone that cares about the sartorial choices of basketball teams (like me).

Michael Finke is the first player on the court. And good news Illinois fans ... the #Illini are wearing the home throwbacks tonight. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 25, 2018

Considering we were all just here two days ago ... Illinois coach Brad Underwood had a few more thoughts about Monday night's loss to No. 6 Michigan State.

"An interesting stat sheet (Monday) night," Underwood said. "Get more shots than them by a large margin. Get out rebounded by a large margin. Turn them over at an alarming rate. Get outrebounded by an alarming rate.

"Then, at the end of the day, I felt better about our game from an offensive standpoint than I’ve felt in some time. We actually drove the ball. We kicked it. We moved it. It didn’t stick."

Of course, all the effort in the world didn't change the fact Michigan State has Miles Bridges and Jaren Jackson Jr. They combined for 52 of the Spartans' 87 points and 16 of their 28 rebounds.

"We can be really quite honest," Underwood said. "They had the two best players on the court by far. That’s not a slam on our guys. Those guys are lottery picks. The more I watch the tape of the game and some of the stuff Jackson does ... he reminds me of Kevin Garnett at the same age."

Can you believe it's been nearly five years since Tyler Griffey made his game-winning layup to beat No. 1 Indiana while future first-round pick Cody Zeller had no clue what was happening? We're a few weeks short of the anniversary of that play on Feb. 7, 2013, and plenty has changed for both the Illini and the Hoosiers as they get set to square off again at 8 p.m. here at State Farm Center.

Nearly 5 years ago when the Hoosiers were in town.



Never gets old. #Illini @tylergriffey pic.twitter.com/TOJVQuVxdU — Illini Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 24, 2018

John Groce is gone. So is Tom Crean. In their places are the guy the Illini got (Brad Underwood) and the guy some portion of the Illini fan base thought they'd get (Archie Miller). The coaches' respective first seasons in the Big Ten have been ... a bit different. Illinois is 0-8 and alone at the bottom of the conference. Indiana has won four of five and is showing life in a season where they also lost home games to Indiana State and Fort Wayne.

So what happens tonight? Will the Hoosiers keep winning? Will the Illini finally rid themselves of the now King Kong-sized gorilla on their back that is their winless start to Big Ten play? We're an hour from finding out, and another LIVE! Report from State Farm Center will be with you every step of the way.

Here's a rundown of how we here at News-Gazette Media have you covered for tonight's game. Beat writer Scott Richey (that's me, of course) got the day started with the weekly Illinois basketball chat. Then it was Scott & Scott for SportsTalk with Richey joining Beatty live from SFC.

The pregame show is currently underway with former Illini great Deon Thomas joining the "Voice of the Illini" and our very own Brian Barnhart on the call tonight. The LIVE! Report will take you through the game until all of our coverage starts posting here at IlliniHQ.com. And don't forget the postgame call-in show with Beatty and newcomer Matt McCumber.

Something for everyone. And with tipoff an hour away, you can catch up on all things Illini basketball ...

CHAMPAIGN — The Raising Cane's in Nacogdoches, Texas, had a deal several years ago. Every time Stephen F. Austin scored more than 60 points fans in attendance could get a voucher for free chicken.

The Lumberjacks team Brad Underwood inherited in 2013-14 didn't exactly threaten to put Raising Cane's out of business the year prior. Stephen F. Austin played at one of the slowest adjusted tempos in the country and had an offense that ranked in the bottom third in the country in efficiency while averaging just 64.8 points per game.

Underwood's idea of scoring in seven seconds or less took some time to instill at Stephen F. Austin. He's having to put in similar work this season at Illinois, as the first-year Illini coach tries again for his first Big Ten win at 8 p.m. today against Indiana.

"It took us half a year or more to get guys to even think about taking a numbers advantage and attacking, let alone shooting a three," Underwood said about his first season in Nacogdoches. "There's some of that here. Some of that is personnel related (and) maybe why we can't play quite as fast."

To continue reading, click here. Then make sure you choose News-Gazette Media for every facet of your Illini coverage for tonight's game, including more of the LIVE! Report to come.