Quick take: First Big Ten win in the books
What happened
A halftime deficit. Again. An opposing team running what amounted to a layup line on offense. Again. But a different result. After coming close a number of times in Big Ten play, the Illini got their first league win.
What it means
Hold on tight if you’re going to stay on the Illinois roller coaster. It’s going to remain a bumpy ride as both effort and production continue to fluctuate from game to game. Sometimes even from half to half.
What’s next
Illinois (11-11, 1-8 Big Ten) will wrap up its three-game homestand on Tuesday against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights (12-10, 2-7) play at Penn State on Saturday having lost four of their last five games in the conference.
Comments
