First Big Ten win runs gamut for Frazier

CHAMPAIGN — Trent Frazier did his best to put Illinois on his back in the first half Wednesday night against Indiana. Thirteen straight points helped keep the Illini within two possessions of the Hoosiers at halftime.

Frazier’s finish wasn’t as strong. A turnover with 46 seconds to play led to a Juwan Morgan layup. The foul that followed and Morgan’s three-point play cut Illinois’ late lead to three points. Frazier also missed a pair of free throws with 8 seconds to play that could have iced the game.

So Illinois coach Brad Underwood pulled the freshman guard aside as Mark Alstork was missing two more free throws that added an extra layer of drama to what would become a 73-71 Illinois victory — the Illini’s first in the Big Ten this season.

“I’m going to put the ball in Trent’s hands the rest of his career,” Underwood said. “He’s not going to make those mistakes again. I’ve been where he’s at. I missed the free throws one night, and that’s a bad feeling. Here’s a young man who was happy we won and crying because it wasn’t perfect.”

Frazier was in a much more celebratory mood a little removed from the immediate aftermath of the game. A win — particularly a first Big Ten win after eight straight losses — can do that.

“We were dancing,” he said about the team’s locker room celebration. “We were going crazy in the locker room. We want to get the second one on Tuesday. It was crazy. … It actually shows we’re becoming a true team. It shows our identity. We played hard tonight.”

But Frazier also readily admitted he needed to finish stronger. He needed to make those plays in the final minute that could have been the difference between a win or another loss for the Illini given how they’ve fared in close games this season.

“Down the stretch I made a few mistakes,” Frazier said. “(Underwood) told me he’s going to continue to put the ball in my hands and trust me. I’m going to be in that situation 100 more times. I’ve got to step up and make those free throws and help the team.”

Illinois wouldn’t have been in position to close out its first Big Ten win of the season, though, had Frazier not kept the Illini in the game in the first half. That the Illini trailed Indiana by just six points had Underwood “ecstatic” heading into the break.

“I feel like we did very, very little right in the first half,” Underwood said. “Trent single handedly kept us in it with a little bit of Leron (Black) in there. I was actually pretty positive, but we needed five guys to compete to start the second half on the defensive end.”

Underwood’s first Big Ten win had its share of drama. Illinois worked its way back into the game with a strong start to the second half — not exactly a guarantee this season. Then there was just one made field goal in the last 11 1/2 minutes, and the miscues at the end of the game that was shades of the close games the Illini had previously lost.

Now Illinois can exhale — at least a little. The eight-game Big Ten losing streak is finished, and they’re no longer saddled with the “best team without a conference win” moniker.

These Illini might share a rather ignominious record with the 1906-07 team for worst start to a Big Ten season, but the alternative of setting a new record with a ninth loss would have been worse.

“It’s the monkey off the back. The piano. The gorilla,” Underwood said. “(The players) were doing some dance I’ve never seen before. I’m really happy for them because they persevered through quite a bit.

“After the other four or five we probably should have won or had a chance to win, the first one probably had to be like that. … It’s everything I want our program to be. We won the game with our defense. We rebounded. We didn’t give up second shots late.”