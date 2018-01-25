Notes: Lineup change sparks turnaround

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood had seen Illinois struggle to start the second half enough times this season that the first-year Illini coach joked — sort of — that he was all for “banning halftime.”

A lineup change Wednesday night to start the second half against Indiana proved to be a difference maker. Underwood inserted Te’Jon Lucas and Kipper Nichols into his starting group along with Trent Frazier, Leron Black and Michael Finke, and Illinois turned a six-point deficit into a tie game in 90 seconds en route to its 73-71 victory against the Hoosiers.

“Maybe it’s something I have to do all the time,” Underwood said. “All we tried to do was challenge them to find five guys who wanted to compete to play.”

Going with a new-look group was a two-fold decision. Underwood wanted stronger defense and wanted to get his top offensive options into more advantageous scoring situations.

“We had space. That was all we were trying to create,” Underwood said. “It’s about trying to create opportunities for Leron and opportunities for Trent with the ball.

“Defensively we didn’t feel like we were maybe as aggressive as we needed to be to start the game, and Te’Jon gives us that. I felt like we could drive them, get the ball in the paint and attack them. That’s what happened.”

***

While Underwood was feeling OK about the Illini trailing by just six points at halftime, the fact Indiana had 11 assists in the first half bothered him. That the Hoosiers turned those offensive opportunities into mostly layups didn’t help.

Illinois tightened up defensively in the second half, and Indiana finished the game with 15 assists — getting just four on 10 makes in the final 20 minutes.

“The first half we did a nice job in transition getting some easy baskets off our stops,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “We didn’t get as much as that in the second half, and it hurts you. When you’re bogged down against that pressure every single time down the floor, it’s difficult. That’s why I think turnover numbers for us in the second half were a little bit worse.”

***

Underwood wore his orange blazer for the second time this season. He moved to 1-1 donning the nod to Lou Henson’s iconic look after the Illini lost earlier this season to New Mexico State in Chicago.

“I felt it was just time,” Underwood said. “It’s Indiana. Most Illinois folks aren’t real fond of Indiana, so I thought we’d roll with the orange blazer. Now you may never get it off me.”

***

Frazier made a layup with 11:41 to play that put Illinois up 53-51. It was the last shot the Illini would make until Nichols sank a three-pointer with 2:16 on the clock.

“Big time,” Nichols said about the three, which put the Illini up 69-63. “Any time you can be in a situation like that and step up for your team, it’s always good.”

Nichols’ three-pointer turned out to be the only shot Illinois made in that last 11:41. How it happened was a picture perfect example of what Underwood wants from his offense. Frazier attacked the basket and kicked out to Te’Jon Lucas, who passed up a three-pointer of his own to get Nichols a wide open look.

“We work on that drill every single day,” Underwood said. We call it ‘Nike’ drill, and it’s great to see it. What an unselfish play by Te’Jon, and if you leave Kipper open he’s going to make it.