Illini grade vs. Rutgers: B

Player of the game

Illinois’ Kipper Nichols

The redshirt sophomore earned his first start of the season and second of his career after two impact games. He showed it was well earned by leading the Illini in scoring (19 points) and rebounds (six).

Backcourt

Illinois: A-

Rutgers: D

A few too many early turnovers marred an otherwise solid game from the Illinois guards, one that saw Trent Frazier hit five first-half three-pointers and Mark Alstork get going offensively.

Frontcourt

Illinois: B-

Rutgers: C

It was a team rebounding kind of night for Illinois, who had the edge with Michael Finke, Leron Black and Greg Eboigbodin combining for 10 boards behind Nichols’ game-high effort.

Bench

Illinois: B

Rutgers: C-

Aaron Jordan didn’t make a single three-pointer, but he still made a positive impact for the Illini. Not missing any shots — from the field or the line — almost made him the sixth player in double figures.

Overall

Illinois: B

Rutgers: C-

The Illini slamming the door on the Scarlet Knights in the second half certainly stands out in a season where that hasn’t always been a guarantee. This was a game Illinois should have won and made good by actually doing so.