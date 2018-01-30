LIVE! Rutgers

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois was alone at the bottom of the Big Ten a week, winless in conference play. Now the Illini have two league wins and some company in the Big Ten basement after a 91-60 win against Rutgers on Tuesday night at State Farm Center.

Kipper Nichols Illinois with 19 points and was five Illini in double figures in the win. Be sure to check out Wedneday's News-Gazette and here at IlliniHQ.com for more from the game.

Illinois 84, Rutgers 45 — 7:12 left in 2nd half

Rutgers did in fact enter today's game with one of the top 15 defenses in the country. That Illinois has effectively doubled up the Scarlet Knights casts some doubt on those advanced metrics — at least for one night. Let's just say the Illini don't regularly shoot 62 percent from the field, and that's been particularly true in Big Ten play. Of course, shooting 75 percent in the second half alone helps.

Illinois 57, Rutgers 27 — 15:58 left in 2nd half

A few things of note in the early going here after halftime ...

— Illinois is 7 of 9 from the field so far.

— That includes Leron Black getting going. He has seven points in 4 minutes, 2 seconds this half.

— Michael Finke hit a three-pointer. Big news.

Illinois 41, Rutgers 22 — Halftime

Just for kicks, let's remove Trent Frazier from the equation tonight. The Illinois freshman guard is 5 of 8 from the field overall, with all five of his made shots and seven of his attempts coming from three-point range. The rest of the Illini are 9 of 20 from the field and just 2 of 11 from beyond the arc.

And when Frazier went to the bench at the end of the second half with two fouls (as to not get a third), the Illinois offense stagnated. Kipper Nichols' jumper with 16 seconds left in the half was the first made shot for the Illini in nearly a 4 minute stretch.

Illinois 13, Rutgers 8 — 11:41 left in 1st half

If you take a look at the last update, you'll notice Rutgers hasn't scored since. The Scarlet Knights' scoring drought actually extends a bit longer — 5 minutes, 51 seconds to be exact. Illinois only sort of took advantage. The Illini grabbed the lead with an 8-0 run, but they haven't scored in the last 3:01 either. Illinois is getting good looks, but shots aren't falling.

Rutgers 8, Illinois 7 — 15:45 left in 1st half

What you missed if you're not following me on Twitter ...

Different starting lineup for the #Illini tonight (which you will notice is the same as I listed in my game preview): Trent Frazier, Mark Alstork, Kipper Nichols, Leron Black and Michael Finke. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 30, 2018

Michael Finke wins the tip and then scores the first #Illini points of the night. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 31, 2018

Everyone in the arena (except those on the Rutgers bench) reacted the same way to Michael Finke not taking that 3. Poorly. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 31, 2018

Geo Baker is a 35.5 percent 3-point shooter. That he's made both of his attempts tonight? Still a bit surprising. Rutgers up 8-5 on #Illini. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 31, 2018

Illinois bigs worked on being aggressive but staying straight up on defense in practice. Showing that some tonight already. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 31, 2018

Illinois vs. Rutgers — 6 p.m., BTN

LIVE! Report updates took a backseat to Deron Williams. I'm sure that's understandable. Check out Wednesday's News-Gazette for more from the former Illini guard.

But ... when it comes to tonight's game, I promised a statistical breakdown of Illinois and Rutgers and I'm here to deliver. It's an interesting matchup to say the least. Some of the things the Scarlet Knights struggle with offensively (which there are plenty of) are conversely the same things the Illini have struggled with defensively.

Rutgers has the 304th most efficient offense in the country (out of 351 Division I teams). The Scarlet Knights rank 348th in effective field goal percentage, 339th in three-point percentage and 346th in two-point field goal percentage. They're last in the Big Ten in both the first and third of thsoe statistics.

Then there's Illinois. The Illini rank last in the Big Ten defensively in opponents' two-point percentage and 13th in effective field goal percentage and 13th in offensive rebound percentage.

What Illinois does do well is force turnovers. The Illini are first in the Big Ten in defensive turnover percentage. Of course, that's one thing Rutgers actually does well offensively, ranked fifth in the Big Ten in taking care of the ball.

Illinois vs. Rutgers — 6 p.m., BTN

Can one win make a difference? Several Illini say yes.

"It has for me," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "No question. We all want to win. We all strive to do that every single day. There’s no better feeling than winning. There’s no worse feeling than losing. I’m really proud of these guys because it wasn’t easy. It wasn’t going to be easy. It was almost fitting to win that way. We’ve been pretty inspired, so let’s play on that."

Getting another win — or a few more — is up next.

"Getting that first taste of blood and getting that winning feeling was important for us," Illinois forward Kipper Nichols said. "We’re keeping the pressure on ourself for sure. We want to rev it up and win as may games as possible. If we play the right way and play with each other — sustain energy and effort — it will give ourselves a chance to win a lot of ball games."

It's been awhile since the LIVE! Report returned after an Illinois win. It's certainly uncharted territory for 2018 given the Illini went several weeks without a victory between their Dec. 30 win against Grand Canyon and last week's win against Indiana — Brad Underwood's first win in the Big Ten.

Now, about a second. It's not like all will have been for naught if Illinois can't follow up its victory against the Hoosiers with one tonight against Rutgers, but the only positive step forward the Illini can make is with another win. Even if Rutgers has been more competitive this season in its second year under Steve Pikiell, a home loss to the Scarlet Knights still carries with it a wildly negative connotation.

Maybe that first win leads to a second — or more. On the court, Illinois has been a team subject to the whims of momentum. If shots fall for one, they seem to fall for all. If not? Better brush up on your rebounding skills. Perhaps the positive energy of taking down the Hoosiers carries over to tonight's showdown with Rutgers.

That's the unknown. Consistency has not been Illinois' forte this season (or last or the one before that even). We'll break down the matchup between the Illini and Scarlet Knights as the LIVE! Report progresses this evening. Plenty more to come before, during and after the game.

Until then, catch up on all things Illinois basketball right here at IlliniHQ.com ...

Illini's Lucas happy to be back

CHAMPAIGN — Te'Jon Lucas watched Nebraska's James Palmer Jr. hit the game-winning three-pointer to beat Illinois on Jan. 15 from home. The Illini sophomore guard said he "was glued to the TV."

That was the best Lucas could manage. Serving the final game of what turned out to be a two-game suspension for an undisclosed violation of team rules, Lucas didn't travel with the team to Lincoln, Neb.

The long distance heartbreaker by Palmer and the Cornhuskers followed Lucas watching the Illini drop an overtime home game to Iowa while in street clothes. He dressed for the Jan. 19 game at Wisconsin but didn't play as Illinois lost by 25 on the road — its worst defeat of the season.

Lucas returned to the court Jan. 22 against Michigan State and played a prominent role in Illinois snapping its Big Ten losing streak with a 73-71 victory against Indiana on Jan. 24. It's a role he'll likely reprise today as Illinois (11-11, 1-8 Big Ten) returns to action at 6 p.m. against Rutgers (12-11, 2-8).

"I definitely thank coach and the man above for giving me another chance to play the game," Lucas said. "Definitely happy to be back out there with my team. I missed being out there, and I'm not going to take it for granted."

