Message received — and executed

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois has faced about every situation possible at halftimes throughout this season.

Deficits they’ve tackled. Big leads they’ve given up.

While there’s been no real gauge on how the second half might play out, the message hasn’t changed. Illinois coach Brad Underwood wants the same type of energy and effort every single minute of the game.

The Illini found that level of play in the second half Tuesday night against Rutgers.

Leading by 19 at the break, the Illini opened the second half on a 12-2 run. The rout was on, and the Illini won their second straight Big Ten game with a 91-60 victory in front of 12,612 fans at State Farm Center.

“We’ve had a lot of heartbreakers,” Illinois redshirt sophomore Kipper Nichols said. “That’s kind of been the narrative for us. We’ve got to keep our foot on teams’ necks and execute.

“We’ve been through a lot of trials and tribulations late game. Those experiences that we’ve had late game have drawn us closer as a team. We’ve learned from that, and we’ll continue to build on that.”

Saying and doing have been mutually exclusive at times this season for Illinois. The 31-point victory against Rutgers — making for two Big Ten wins a week after having zero — saw the message executed on the court.

“At some point you’ve got to be tired of it,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “If you’re tired of talking about it, you’ve got to take some action.”

A 19-point halftime lead was the minimum of what Underwood wanted. Building on that lead was, and it’s what he ultimately got. The first-year Illini coach said he’s “not a guy that believes in 0-0 at half.”

“That’s one of the most false statements ever,” Underwood said. “It’s not true. It’s hard to get kids to buy into that, so I never talk about it’s 0-0 at half and let’s go out and play the second half like it’s that. That’s not reality. Let’s go out and play the game the right way with the right effort and let’s maintain what we do and keep running.

“We did it running good offense. It wasn’t tremendous pace, but we did it with tremendous defense forcing 25 turnovers. That’s something we’ll talk at length about (today) as a positive. That’s something we need to be able to do when we’re in those situations.”

Nichols led Illinois with 19 points and six rebounds and was one of five Illini in double figures. He spread his scoring out between the first and second halves. Leron Black (14 points), Mark Alstork (12) and Michael Finke (11) were also in double figures.

“We shared the ball well on offense and played hard,” said Black, who had 11 of his points in the second half. “We knew we had to rebound against them because they’re a great rebounding team. It felt good to get another win.

“(Playing a full game is) something we know we’ve got to continue to do. It’s something we had done in the past, but we’ve got to keep doing that.”

Trent Frazier was part of Illinois’ double-digit scoring group, too. His 17 points — buoyed by five straight three-pointers and 15 points in the first half — helped Illinois overcome a dozen turnovers before halftime. He’s got the green light from Underwood.

“The one thing you’ll find out, when guys get going with me, I’m riding that horse,” Underwood said. “I like to run the same play or a similar action until the other team stops it. I’m very, very much a heat check guy, and Trent’s got that kind of ability."

Underwood’s focus after his team’s second Big Ten win, per usual, wasn’t too far ahead. Next up is what he wants to show the Illini before Sunday’s game at No. 17 Ohio State.

True game prep for the Buckeyes has yet to commence, but the Illini players know the challenge that awaits them in Columbus, Ohio, and what they have to do to continue to add to their win total.

“Competing. That’s the name of the game for us as a team,” Nichols said. “I think that’s a big part of our identity on the defensive end. As long as we fight on that end and have a connectedness on the court between us we can play with anybody, and we have the utmost confidence in ourselves.”