Notes: Williams enjoys return to C-U

CHAMPAIGN — Deron Williams isn’t technically retired. He’s still considered a free agent able to sign with any NBA team.

But after a 12-year professional career featuring three All-Star Game selections, two All-NBA second-team honors and a pair of Olympic gold medals, the former Illini guard has probably seen the end of his playing career.

“It’s been good,” Williams said of his first year away from the game. “I definitely miss competing and definitely miss being out there, but there’s a lot of things I don’t miss.

“I don’t miss the travel. I don’t miss being away from my family for so much time. I actually enjoy the travel I get to do on my own. Go where I want to go when I want to go and not get in at 3 a.m. in the morning and have a breakfast meeting at 10.”

Williams’ travels brought him to Champaign this week — the first time he’s been back in three years. He spent time at Illinois basketball and wrestling practices, more with the Illini golf team and was a judge for Monday’s Jock Jams competition and charity fundraiser.

Tuesday night’s Illinois-Rutgers game was his first at what’s now State Farm Center since he left Champaign as the No. 3 overall NBA draft pick in 2005.

“A lot’s changed — not only with the basketball program and what they’re doing in the arena — but campus is growing,” Williams said. “It’s like New York down there — New York City with all the high rises they’ve got on Green Street. I made my rounds on campus and hit some of my favorite spots. It’s been enjoyable.

“I had a good amount (of Illinois gear). I just visited basketball, wrestling and golf, so now I have a ton. I’m stocked up on Illinois gear. I’ve got to find a place for it in my closet.”

★ ★ ★

Williams expressed positive thoughts about Illinois’ future after spending time, including lunch Tuesday, with athletic director Josh Whitman. Never one to pull punches, Williams didn’t when sharing his thoughts about the Illini leadership — past and present.

“I didn’t care for the last AD, to say the least,” Williams said about former Illinois athletic director Mike Thomas, who fired his coach, Bruce Weber. “I definitely got a good vibe from Josh in meeting him for the first time. I think he’s going to be really good for this program. I’m excited about the things he’s done so far.”

★ ★ ★

Getting Williams in front of his team was something Illinois coach Brad Underwood wanted to make sure he did with the former Illini back on campus. Williams spoke to the Illinois players before Monday’s practice and then had a courtside seat as Illinois posted its 31-point victory.

“I have a tremendous respect for Deron,” Underwood said. “He’s, I don’t know, maybe if not the greatest then one of the greatest to ever play here. It would be very foolish not to try to tap into his expertise and his experience.”

★ ★ ★

A backcourt featuring both Trent Frazier and Te’Jon Lucas does more than just tighten up Illinois’ defense with two of its best ball pressure defenders side by side. It also opens up the Illini offense by matching playmaker with playmaker.

Underwood likes when Frazier has the ball in his hands running the Illinois offense. But he also sees the advantages to letting Lucas run the show with Frazier on the wing.

“One, (Frazier) can catch a breath where he’s not having to handle it as much and shoulder that load,” Underwood said. “Secondly, it puts him in different positions to receive ball screens. Then, he’s a very good shooter from the perimeter.”

Frazier is a fan of the dual point guard lineup, too. Having played off the ball quite a bit in high school, he’s more than capable of playing the 2.

“Being able to get out on the wing and get off the ball a little bit puts a little pressure off me so I can get out on the wings and make some other plays and get guys open,” Frazier said. “I don’t have to always have the ball in my hand.”

Underwood likes the spacing Frazier can provide off the ball.

“You have to know where Trent Frazier is,” he said. “He’s capable of rattling off 10-12 in a row. That makes the court wider and it gives Leron (Black) and Michael (Finke) and our interior guys more room.”

★ ★ ★

Playing Kipper Nichols in lineups that also include Black and Finke and pushing the 6-foot-6 redshirt sophomore to the wing is a move Underwood has considered all season.

Post depth — or lack thereof — and the pinch foul trouble for the Illini’s big men put the team in always stopped Underwood from pursuing that move. The emergence of freshman Greg Eboigbodin as a viable part of the post rotation and more trust in fellow freshman Matic Vesel gave Underwood more wiggle room with his lineups.

“Early we weren’t sure Greg was ready, and we weren’t sure Matic would be ready,” Underwood said. “We knew we were thin, and we had to fight that battle a little bit. … It’s been a concern literally all year long. I think we’re going to have to figure that out as we go here because that will be something we try to do a little more of is play Kipper out there on the perimeter. He’s very capable.”

★ ★ ★

Nichols playing on the wing can create even more space in the Illinois offense.

“The one thing Kipper has proven he can do is make shots,” Underwood said. “You’ve got to account for that. That gives us space.”

Underwood is also confident he can get the space he wants in his offense with both Finke and Aaron Jordan as shooting threats. Even if both entered Tuesday night’s game against Rutgers struggling from the perimeter in Big Ten play.

With opposing teams actively scheming to slow Finke down, Underwood said he has to find different counters to ensure the redshirt junior forward still gets good looks.

“I like Mike shooting the basketball,” Underwood said. “I like Mike in open space. I like Mike in post-ups. There’s a lot of areas I feel very comfortable with Mike. We have to figure out where those are every single game.”

Jordan was 4 of 6 from three-point range in Illinois’ two December Big Ten games. He was 5 of 19 in the seven games since the turn of the new year and didn’t attempt a three-pointer during Tuesday night’s game.

“Aaron got open looks early,” Underwood said. “I think everybody is pretty aware when Aaron checks in a ballgame. One thing I’d like to see Aaron do is get back on the offensive glass. ... That tends to get you going.”

★ ★ ★

The Illinois coaching staff used the time between the Illini’s win against Indiana and Tuesday’s win against Rutgers to recruit. Illinois still has a pair of scholarships open to use in the 2018 class, and the coaches continue to recruit the 2019 and 2020 classes, too.

“Recruiting is an everyday challenge,” Underwood said. “It’s what we talk about every single day. It’s fitting guys into our program, our culture and what we’re looking for. We live it every day. There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t meet about it, and there’s not a day that goes by that I’m not calling somebody about it.”

Filling out the Class of 2018, though, tops the list of priorities. While Illinois has signed just five-star point guard Ayo Dosunmu, Underwood doesn’t consider the Illini behind.

“I challenge you to find one program that’s done,” Underwood said. “The landscape today is such that with transfers and fifth-year transfers nobody’s ever done. ... The years and the time of equal class balance and the perfect scenario, those are long gone. There’s a lot of players out there. There’s a lot of players we’ve identified and continue to identify.”