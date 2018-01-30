Quick take: Second Big Ten win a rout

What happened

No second-half slump this time around. Illinois turned a 19-point halftime lead into a 31-point victory against Rutgers on Tuesday night with Trent Frazier providing the firepower before the break and Leron Black taking control after.

What it means

Holding the Scarlet Knights to 60 points, on the surface, appears a major win defensively. That they have one of the 10 worst offenses in the country tempers some of those feelings. Torching a top-15 defense is much more notable.

What’s next

Illinois (12-11, 2-8 Big Ten) heads back on the road for an 11 a.m. Super Bowl Sunday showdown with No. 17 Ohio State. The Buckeyes (19-5, 10-1) got back on track Tuesday with a win against Indiana and have won 9 of 10.