LIVE! Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Illinois led by as many as 15 points in the first half, but a scoreless 10 minutes before halftime and just 1 of 8 shooting down the stretch in the second half saw the Illini miss on a top 25 upset in a 75-67 defeat win for No. 17 Ohio State.

Mark Alstork led Illinois with a season-high 19 points, and Trent Frazier was in double figures again with 12 points. Be sure to check out IlliniHQ.com and Monday's News-Gazette for more from the game.

****

Illinois 63, Ohio State 63 — 3:50 left in 2nd half

A few things ...

— Mark Alstork has his second straight game in double figures (a first since the first weekend of December) and a season-high 18 points.

— Trent Frazier is also in double figures with 12 points. The Illini guard duo is keeping them in the game.

— Kipper Nichols picked up his last two fouls in maybe 2 minutes of actual game time to foul out.

— Keita Bates-Diop has a game-high 32 points (just three shy of his career high) and he's absolutely, positively, 100 percent the Big Ten Player of the Year this season.

— Leron Black, who also has four fouls, is back on the court as we come out of the final media timeout. Illinois' four-guard look worked well enough. Can Black, the team's leading scorer, make a difference down the stretch?

****

Illinois 56, Ohio State 52 — 7:41 left in 2nd half

Mark Alstork was widely responsible (at least in terms of scoring) for the early lead Illinois built. The same is true as the Illini have regained the lead here in the second half. While Alstork hit just 1 of 2 free throws after Jae'Sean Tate was called for a dead ball technical, he's up to 15 points for the game — just two points away from his Illini high.

About that technical. It was deserved. Tate was surrounded on the block by basically all five Illini and managed to get a timeout called before getting tied up. Apparently he didn't like the way Aaron Jordan was defending because he gave the Illinois guard a one-handed shove after the timeout was granted.

Most of the Ohio State crowd disagreed with the call, but there were a couple Buckeyes fans behind me that yelled out to Tate not to complain because he deserved it. Mostly boos, though. Mostly boos.

****

Ohio State 46, Illinois 42 — 11:52 left in 2nd half

Let's be honest. The only reason a four-point deficit to the Buckeyes feels like a disappointment for Illini fans is the fact Illinois lit things up in the first 9 minutes, 49 seconds of the game. While that 15-point lead is a thing of the past, a four-point deficit on the road at the No. 17 team in the country with plenty of time to play isn't so bad.

If you can ignore the fact Illinois had Ohio State reeling through the first half of the first half, trailing by four to a top 25 opponent is pretty good for a team that's had a season like Illinois has had. Of course, the last 10:11 of the second half still happened. Hard to forget that.

****

Ohio State 34, Illinois 30 — Halftime

There's really not much different to say here than in the last update. Other than the fact Illinois didn't score a single point during the final 10 minutes, 11 seconds of the first half. That's right. The Illini scored 30 points in the first half of the first half and then didn't score again. Unbelievable.

But here's your silver lining. Because the Illini led by 15 when they stopped scoring, they only trail No. 17 Ohio State by four points at the half. Things could be much, much worse here in Columbus. And will be if the Illini don't start scoring again.

And boy has the Twitter mood changed ...

Remember when we were up 30-15? That was fun pic.twitter.com/eJbJA4y0QY — Illini Barstool (@BarstoolILL) February 4, 2018

Hey Illini. Play better — Kyle Milnamow (@KyleMil99) February 4, 2018

In a season of anger and frustration, im more angry and frustrated today than anytime before. Bring on baseball. #illini — Chris Nichols (@cjnich79) February 4, 2018

Hide the trash cans in the Illini locker room — Jake Hasan (@JakeHasan2) February 4, 2018

My opinion on the illini changes every minute of every game. — Nolan Mc (@nolan_mcnick) February 4, 2018

Amazing how everything can be clicking and then nothing is clicking. #illini — Steven Winner (@sa_winner) February 4, 2018

Lol we had a tweet drafted at the 10-minute mark that Illinois was on pace to score 120 points and THANK GOD we didn’t send it. pic.twitter.com/LEy45Adh1y — Illini Barstool (@BarstoolILL) February 4, 2018

****

Illinois 30, Ohio State 30 — 3:30 left in 1st half

Illinois led 30-15 with 10 minutes, 11 seconds to play in the first half, so it's clear to see that the Illini haven't scored in basically the last 7 minutes. During that stretch Illinois has missed all six of its shots and turned the ball over six times, too. Ohio State meanwhile has put together a 15-0 run behind Keita Bates-Diop. The likely Big Ten Player of the Year is 7 of 11 from the field and leads all scorers with 17 points.

The Buckeyes found a way to match Illinois' energy and physicality from early in the game — particulary on the defensive end. The Illini haven't put together their answer to that, and after turning defense into offense to build that 15-point lead they're not doing the same now.

****

Illinois 21, Ohio State 13 — 12:30 left in 1st half

Mark Alstork went more than a month between double-digit scoring efforts — from Illinois' Dec. 13 win against Longwood to the Dec. 30 win against Rutgers. He's in pretty good shape for back-to-back games in double figures for the first time since the Illini's Big Ten opening weekend where he had 14 points against Northwestern and then 17 against Maryland.

Alstork is currently 4 of 5 from the field and leads the Illini with nine points. His last two buckets have been revealing. He capped a strong drive to the basket with a stronger finish and then got out in transition for a long lead pass from Te'Jon Lucas he turned into an easy layup.

****

Illinois 11, Ohio State 9 — 15:50 left in 1st half

A tweetcap through the first 4:10 here in Columbus ...

Tough draw for Kipper Nichols defensively today having to match up with Keita Bates-Diop. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 4, 2018

Mark Alstork 2 for 2 (with a 3) to open the game. That's a good sign. #Illini up 8-4. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 4, 2018

Kaleb Wesson must have been inspired by Leron Black's 3 to put one up of his own. Didn't go as well for the #Buckeyes as it did for the #Illini. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 4, 2018

****

Illinois at Ohio State — 11 a.m., FS1

Some news and notes before we get started here in Columbus ...

— Illinois starters are the same as the Rutgers game with Trent Frazier, Mark Alstork and Kipper Nichols in the backcourt and Leron Black and Michael Finke up front.

— For Ohio State, with Kam Williams suspended, the Buckeyes will go with C.J. Jackson and Andrew Wesson at guard, Jae'Sean Tate and Keita Bates-Diop at forward and Kaleb Wesson in the middle.

As dangerous as Bates-Diop is, Illinois coach Brad Underwood is equally as concerned about what Kaleb Wesson can do at center.

"I love guys who can facilitate offense," Underwood said. "When they can do that from the interior, man it’s really hard to guard. You have a lot of decisions to make as a coaching staff in how you’re going to guard that. He can score. He goes over either shoulder, which is very rare for a young kid. They’re averaging about 33-34 points in the paint, but that doesn’t count what he facilitates by throwing the ball in to him and him passing it out."

— It will be interesting to see what kind of crowd there is today. Some morning snow here in Columbus (not much, but still) coupled with the fact it's Super Bowl Sunday might affect the turnout a bit. But maybe not. The Super Bowl doesn't start for like 7 1/2 hours. Still, and even though I realize not everyone shows up as early as I would because I'm early for everything in life, less than 20 minutes until tip there are a lot of empty seats.

****

Illinois at Ohio State — 11 a.m., FS1

Guess what? Actually winning games is a good thing. A confidence booster. Deliverer of feel-good moments. The Illini, winners of their last two games after starting Big Ten play with eight straight losses, are benefitting from just that.

"I think we’re in the best spirits we’ve been in," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "That’s a tribute to them. Winning cures a lot of ills, but I think they also know we’re playing better — we’re doing things on a more consistent basis.

"I think there’s a tremendous amount of confidence that comes from doing things right and doing things on a more consistent basis. If we can continue to make shots, we’ve got a whole other level to go to."

****

Illinois at Ohio State — 11 a.m., FS1

Michael Finke played against Normal U-High grad turned Ohio State forward Keita Bates-Diop in AAU and high school. He knows the challenge the Buckeyes' leading scorer presents. The answer defensively for the Illini? Nothing different than what they've tried to do all season.

"Got to make everything tough and just stay to our principles — deny their touches and try to blow up their actions," Finke said. "That’s what we try to do every game. We try to make the things they’re used to running every day and make it hard for them and force some turnovers."

Easier said than done against Bates-Diop this season. After missing most of last season with a stress fracture in his left leg, Bates-Diop has been a menace for opposing teams with his combination of size, length, skill and athleticism. He's averaging 19.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game and shooting a 50/37/81 slash.

"He’s got a very defined game offensively and very diverse," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "There’s no weaknesses. His body has developed, and he’s matured into a guy that is now playing with tremendous confidence. (Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann) has done a great job of utilizing all his tools. He’s a fourth-year junior and 22 years old and a guy that plays that way."

****

Illinois at Ohio State — 11 a.m., FS1

There's already some news on this Sunday morning. As first reported by Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio State will be without Kam Williams for today's game. The redshirt senior guard, who is suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules, has started 16 of 24 games this season for the Buckeyes and is fifth on the team in scoring at 8.0 ppg.

No Williams probably means more playing time for freshman guard Musa Jallow, who reclassified to the 2017 class to play at Ohio State this season. He just turned 18 on Saturday. In short, he's a guy that could still be in high school, and he's been a bit inconsistent.

I chatted with Jardy for a while earlier this morning. Losing Williams isn't neaerly as bad as, say, not having Keita Bates-Diop (a season-ending scenario), but the Buckeyes don't have much depth in general and the backcourt is as thin as any position.

Here's what else you've missed unless you're following me on Twitter (@srrichey), which, you know, you should.

Michael Finke and Aaron Jordan first out to get some shots up. #Illini going with orange alternates against Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/atA7sFNLCn — Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 4, 2018

The #Illini might not win much in Columbus (2-13 since Value City Arena opened) but it's a cool venue. #ProVibes — Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 4, 2018

Chin Coleman working with both Aaron Jordan and Mark Smith on a shooting drill before warmups really get going. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 4, 2018

Brad Underwood is still high on what Mark Smith can bring to Illinois. The Mark Smith the #Illini need, though, is the one knocking down 3s and flexing on the Braggin' Rights crowd. Confidence is key. https://t.co/5kg8avMjXH pic.twitter.com/PLQcSlkNp0 — IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) February 4, 2018

This pregame mix at Ohio State is . Seamless transition from Naughty by Nature to Mystikal to Jay-Z to Busta Rhymes. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 4, 2018

****

What better way to get ready for Super Bowl LII (Go Eagles!) than with a dose of early afternoon basketball. It's a small slate of games today, making Illinois' trip to No. 17 Ohio State one of the more notable matchups simply for the fact it's one of just three on the schedule featuring an AP Top 25 team.

Which brings us to the first point of today's LIVE! Report on the road at Value City Arena at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. Who saw the Buckeyes coming? I certainly didn't. In fact, if I recall my preseason Big Ten poll correctly, I had Ohio State in the bottom quarter of the league. Of course, that's where I had Illinois, too, so maybe 1 for 2 isn't bad.

It just seemed unlikely that first-year Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann — hired in June — would be able to right the ship so quickly given a thin roster with the departure of the entirety of the 2015 recruiting class the main culprit. But Keita Bates-Diop has played as well — or better — than every other player in the Big Ten, and the Buckeyes have achieved Top 25 status.

Illinois hasn't fared quite as well with first-year coach Brad Underwood, with eight straight Big Ten losses to start the conference season tying a program record dating back to the 1906-07 season. But the Illini have won two in a row at home and are back on the road looking to make it three. The fact they haven't won a true road game away from State Farm Center, though, casts a little doubt on today's proceedings.

But that's why they play the game. Upsets happen. Tipoff is an hour here at Value City Arena, so we'll find out soon if the Illini have one in them. Until then, catch up on all things Illinois basketball here at IlliniHQ.com:

"UN-BEEEE-LIEV-ABLE"



Sunday will mark 25 years since Andy Kaufmann's ridiculous buzzer beater to beat Iowa. #ILLINI pic.twitter.com/kFn3SOZMcE — Illini Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 3, 2018

— Trip down memory lane: Illinois-Iowa '93

— Lineups, storylines and the beat writer's pick

— Better offense of late for Illini, but shooting still a concern

— Value City Arena has not treated Illinois kindly

— Deron Williams was back on campus with a message for the Illini

Growing pains for Illini's Mark Smith

CHAMPAIGN — Mark Smith worked Illinois' two-man game to perfection midway through the second half of the Illini's eventual blowout win against Rutgers on Tuesday.

The freshman guard drew the attention of the Scarlet Knights' defense with his dribble penetration and then floated a lob to a rolling Michael Finke that the redshirt junior forward finished with a layup.

"He sees that play a lot where we come off the two-man game and he throws it up," Finke said. "He's one of the only guys on our team that sees that pass, and he can make that pass a lot."

The assist was just a small glimpse into part of what Smith is capable of adding to the Illinois offense. Keeping him on the court to keep showing those things, though, has been the issue.

Early foul trouble — like in Illinois' win against Indiana — has consistently sent him to the bench. The Rutgers game threw up a different kind of roadblock to Smith getting into any kind of rhythm in the first half.

"He took a great jolt or a smack — whatever you want to call it — in the eye," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "They took him back to the locker room, and he had blurred vision. I'm never going to put a young man out there until he's got everything back to functioning right."

Smith was cleared late in the first half and got a longer stretch on the court in the second half as Illinois put together its 31-point victory. The Illini will try to run their streak of wins to three today at Ohio State, and Smith — foul trouble and inadvertent injuries aside — will play a role in that.

To continue reading, click here. Then make sure to keep coming back to IlliniHQ.com for more Illinois basketball coverage before, during and after today's game at Ohio State.