Illini grade vs. Wisconsin: C

Player of the game

Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ

Happ put up 27 points on 12 of 20 shooting. The rest of his teammates? They were just 13 of 27 from the field. Then there was the rest of Happ’s production — eight assists and six rebounds for another do-it-all game.

Backcourt

Illinois: B-

Wisconsin: C

Take away Trent Frazier and the bottom drops out of the Illini backcourt. The freshman guard set a new career high with 32 points and was the sole reason Illinois stayed in the game.

Frontcourt

Illinois: C-

Wisconsin: B

After getting crushed on the boards at Ohio State, the Illini — Leron Black in particular — fared significantly better against the Badgers. Stopping Happ was an entirely different story.

Bench

Illinois: C-

Wisconsin: C

Limited minutes from Da’Monte Williams shortened the Illini rotation, and nine points and five rebounds from Aaron Jordan accounted for about all of the production outside the starters.

Overall

Illinois: C-

Wisconsin: C+

Even with Happ getting whatever he wanted, this was a winnable game for the Illini. Another one, actually. But it ended like nearly all of the rest — with Illinois on the wrong side of another Big Ten matchup.