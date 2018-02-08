Illini offer 2020 forward

GILBERT, Ariz. — Shon Robinson transferred from Morgan Park to Higley High School in Gilbert between his freshman and sophomore seasons. Now, the Chicago native has a reason to perhaps return home in a few years.

Robinson tweeted out he received an Illinois offer early Thursday morning. The currently unranked Class of 2020 prospect also holds offers from Arizona State, DePaul, Florida State, Grand Canyon, UTEP and New Mexico.

Blessed to receive and offer from the university of Illinois pic.twitter.com/bwA8szuNAr — shon robinson (@shon12_) February 8, 2018

The bulk of Illinois’ 2020 offers have been to bigs and wings so far. Robinson, a 6-foot-9, 180-pound forward, fits in among the former and joins the likes of Isaiah Cottrell, Jaemyn Brakefield, Hunter Dickinson and Xavier Foster as Illini big man targets in the 2020 class.

Robinson was on Morgan Park’s 2016-17 Class 3A state championship team roster but only appeared in three games as a freshman. He’s thriving in the desert this season for Higley, averaging 17.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Those per game averages put Robinson second on the Knights trailing fellow 2020 prospect Jason Harris. The other Higley big man is one of the top two-sport athletes in the country with high major offers in both basketball and football. A five-star defensive end recruit, Harris has an Illinois football offer.