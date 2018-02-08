Quick take: Frazier breaks out, but Illini fall

What happened

Trent Frazier dazzled, but the Illinois defense fizzled. At least against Ethan Happ, and his production was enough to hand the Illini their 10th Big Ten loss and second to the Badgers in a month’s time.

What it means

Thursday was an opportunity for Illinois to start moving up the Big Ten standings in the final two weeks of the season. Playing on the first day of the Big Ten tournament becomes more likely after losing to the Badgers.

What’s next

Illinois (12-13, 2-10 Big Ten) gets the comforts of home — the only place the Illini have won in Big Ten play — again on Sunday against Penn State. The Nittany Lions (17-9, 7-6) knocked off Maryland their last time out.