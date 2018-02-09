Illinois targets another 2018 guard

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' search for help in the 2018 class continues. The latest target? An AAU teammate of Ayo Dosunmu, the Illini's lone 2018 signee.

Former Chicago Uplift standout Demarius Jacobs earned an Illinois offer Friday evening. Jacobs, a one-time Southern Illinois commit who reclassified to 2018, is playing a prep school year at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix. He's averaging averaging 12.9 points, five rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals this season.

Jacobs is considered a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports and holds other offers from Arizona State, Saint Louis and Kentucky. The 6-foot-2 guard reclassified from 2017 after putting up 19.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists during his senior season at Uplift. He followed that up by averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for Mac Irvin Fire last spring and summer on the Nike EYBL circuit.

Even with Dosunmu on board, Illinois continues to recruit backcourt and wing players. The Illini recently got back in on Webster Groves (Mo.) four-star guard Courtney Ramey, who de-committed from Louisville following Rick Pitino's ouster in October, and they remain involved with four-star California wing Tevian Jones and three-star Woodstock (Conn.) Academy wing Luis Rodriguez.