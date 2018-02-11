Illini grade vs. Penn State: C-
Player of the game
Penn State’s Tony Carr
The sophomore point guard was one of five players in double figures, but he’s the engine that drives their success. He did so against Illinois with 15 points, six assists and six rebounds.
Backcourt
Illinois: C-
Penn State: B+
The Illini haven’t had to experience life with a struggling Trent Frazier of late, but the freshman guard scored just six points on 2-of-11 shooting after dropping a career-high 32 on Wisconsin.
Frontcourt
Illinois: C
Penn State: B+
Leron Black put up a game-high 18 points and added six rebounds as the Illini held a slight edge on the boards. What they couldn’t do was stop the Nittany Lions from scoring in the paint.
Bench
Illinois: B-
Penn State: C
The Illini needed someone other than Frazier and Black to score, and Kipper Nichols and Te’Jon Lucas came through on the offensive end — at least in the first half.
Overall
Illinois: C-
Penn State: B
Any positives in the first half for the Illini — and there were some — were hard to remember after an 8-minute, 34-second scoring drought and just 16 points total in the second half.
Comments
