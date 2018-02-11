Quick take: Illini lose big at home

What happened

Illinois had a good thing going in the first half. The Illini were rebounding well and got balanced scoring on offense. Then another scoring drought set in, and Illinois stumbled in a 22-point home loss to the Nittany Lions.

What it means

Other games have highlighted it, but Penn State reinforced the Illini’s need for more athletes. The Nittany Lions simply did things — from attacking the basket to blocking shots to flying putbacks — Illinois couldn’t match.

What’s next

Could Illinois be in line for a win after already beating Indiana this season? To do so the Illini (12-14, 2-11 Big Ten) will have to beat the Hoosiers (14-12, 7-7) in Bloomington — something that hasn’t happened since 2010.