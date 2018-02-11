Quick take: Illini lose big at home
What happened
Illinois had a good thing going in the first half. The Illini were rebounding well and got balanced scoring on offense. Then another scoring drought set in, and Illinois stumbled in a 22-point home loss to the Nittany Lions.
What it means
Other games have highlighted it, but Penn State reinforced the Illini’s need for more athletes. The Nittany Lions simply did things — from attacking the basket to blocking shots to flying putbacks — Illinois couldn’t match.
What’s next
Could Illinois be in line for a win after already beating Indiana this season? To do so the Illini (12-14, 2-11 Big Ten) will have to beat the Hoosiers (14-12, 7-7) in Bloomington — something that hasn’t happened since 2010.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.