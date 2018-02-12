Frazier earns Big Ten accolade

Trent Frazier has received his second Big Ten freshman of the week honor this season.

The league office announced on Monday afternoon that the Illinois point guard won the recognition after he averaged 19 points in two Illinois games last week.

Illinois lost both home games, falling 78-69 to Wisconsin last Thursday night at home and losing 74-52 to Penn State on Sunday night, but Frazier shone, particularly against the Badgers.

His 32-point outing against Wisconsin is the most by a Big Ten freshman this season, the most by an Illinois freshman in 24 years and the third-highest mark ever dropped by an Illini freshman.

Frazier followed that game up with six points, four rebounds and three steals against the Nittany Lions.

Frazier also won the award on Dec. 26, 2017, becoming the first Illini freshman to win the honor since Jalen Coleman-Lands did so in February 2016.