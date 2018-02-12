Illini keep pursuing frontcourt help
CHAMPAIGN — Blake Hinson can help whatever program lands him. When he'll be able to help is the question. The four-star forward, who picked up an Illinois offer Monday night, is currently a Class of 2019 prospect but could potentially reclassify to 2018.
Hinson, a Florida native, is playing this season at Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kan., alongside fellow Illinois recruiting target Malik Hall. He joined the Buffaloes after averaging 29.3 points per game as a sophomore and leading Deltona High School to the FHSAA Region 2-7A semifinals.
At 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, Hinson is ranked No. 84 in the 2019 class per Rivals and holds other offers from Miami, Virgina Tech, Florida State and Georgia Tech. He's also a top football prospect and is ranked as a four-star tight end. His brother, Evan, plays both football and basketball at South Carolina.
