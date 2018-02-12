Illinois offers JUCO forward
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois has missed on a number of big man prospects in the 2018 class from Iowa State adding to its Chicago-heavy class with Corliss’ George Conditt to John Beilein and Michigan swooping in late to nab Florida forward Colin Castleton.
Adding a big man with one of the remaining two scholarships available after signing five-star point guard Ayo Dosunmu in November remains a priority. The Illini widened their recruiting efforts again Monday with an offer to Wabash Valley College’s Austin Trice per Scott Burgess of PrepHoopsIllinois.com.
Trice, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound sophomore forward, is averaging 12.7 points and 12.7 rebounds for the Warriors and ranks third in NJCAA Division I in the latter. He transferred to Wabash Valley in Mt. Carmel after spending his freshman season as a backup forward at Moberly Area Community College in Moberly, Mo.
Trice is a Hales Franciscan graduate and was the second-leading scorer on the Spartans’ Class 2A fourth-place team as a senior in 2015-16. He had a double-double in both games at state and averaged 12.1 points and 8.9 rebounds for the season.
