Black again carries heavy load for Illini

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Illinois walked a fine line between successful offensive possession and not Wednesday night against Indiana. It often came down to, did Leron Black get a touch?

Working the ball to the redshirt junior forward on the block — or, on one occasion, the three-point line — more often than not was a success. The times where the ball stuck or the Illini dribbled too much or couldn’t find Black? Recipe for a scoring drought.

Black put up 20 points on 8 of 12 shooting against the Hoosiers. Another steady performance for the steadiest of the Illini this season.

But it wasn’t enough. Another lengthy stretch of scoreless basketball and too many missed layups and free throws by the Illini meant a 78-68 Indiana victory in front of an announced sellout crowd of 17,222 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

“What he’s doing and the ways he’s doing it is pretty special,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said of Black. The Memphis native can hit from deep, has a solid mid-range game, get his shot in the low post and work the offensive boards for more scoring opportunities.

“He’s really expanded his game, and it’s not easy,” Underwood continued. “Teams are loading up to Trent (Frazier) and him, and that middle third of the floor becomes pretty congested.”

Black converted a three-point play at the end of the first half that cut Illinois’ deficit to 10 points. The Illini were able to establish him down low to start the second half, with each of their first two possessions ending with Black connecting on a high percentage shot.

“They’d see me open, so they were just giving it to me,” Black said. “It wasn’t necessarily the plan. We were just running offense. I was just getting to my spots like I always try to. Trent opens up the game a lot for me — makes it a lot easier for me — and he’s always finding me in the right spots.”

Kipper Nichols had a slightly different take. The Illini wanted to get Black going again in the second half after he led the way during the first 20 minutes. That Black is shooting a team-high 56 percent from the field — not accounting for Greg Eboigbodin, who has 230 fewer attempts — is reason enough to get him the ball.

Black’s steady play has anchored the Illinois offense this season. Wednesday’s game was his 12th double-digit scoring performance out of 14 Big Ten games and 22nd total for the season.

“That’s a definitely a priority is getting (Black) the ball,” said Nichols, who came on strong late against the Hoosiers and finished with 16 points. “He draws a lot of attention, and that frees up stuff for other guys.”

Illinois’ inability to get Black the ball at times in the first half slowed the offense. Underwood said the Illini missed him on four or five post ups before halftime. Too much dribbling and not enough passing was the culprit. Again.

"You can’t just dribble over and throw him the ball,” Underwood said. “There will be double teams, and the defense will be loaded to him. We have to move the offense and move people before we get to him.

“That’s my frustration with the dribble. It takes too much time to do that. It’s all based on the pass. When we get away from that, yes, Leron is going to struggle in those moments.”

Black leads Illinois in scoring at 14.6 points per game. It’s a career high for the 6-foot-7 undersized power forward, who has shown an innate ability to consistently get his shot off and over longer defenders.

“That’s why we’re trying to take the next step with him,” Underwood said. “OK, he can get that any time. Now he needs to add that piece where he can get to the foul line and he can pivot and play through some people. That next piece comes? Now, he’s going to be a monster to guard.”