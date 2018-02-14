Illini grade vs. Indiana: C-
Player of the game
Illinois’ Leron Black
The winning team usually takes home this honor, but if not for Black this game would have been an Indiana rout. The redshirt junior forward shot 8 of 12 from the field for 20 points and pulled down seven rebounds — leading the Illini in both.
Backcourt
Illinois: C-
Indiana: B+
The Illini are going to face a packed paint defensively until they start making shots. That didn’t happen against the Hoosiers, with Illinois going 4 of 19 (21.1 percent) from three-point range.
Frontcourt
Illinois: C-
Indiana: B-
Black’s play — on the offensive end at least — shines through here. But Illinois struggling to slow down athletic “bigs” like Juwan Morgan and Justin Smith has been the case all season.
Bench
Illinois: C-
Indiana: B
Both Michael Finke and Da’Monte Williams out meant a shorter rotation for the Illini, where the only production came from Kipper Nichols and Te’Jon Lucas with 23 points combined.
Overall
Illinois: C-
Indiana: B
Wednesday night’s loss to the Hoosiers wasn’t unlike several others this season. Poor shooting, silly fouls and another lengthy scoring drought all added up to a 12th Big Ten loss.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.