Illini grade vs. Indiana: C

Player of the game

Illinois’ Leron Black

The winning team usually takes home this honor, but if not for Black this game would have been an Indiana rout. The redshirt junior forward shot 8 of 12 from the field for 20 points and pulled down seven rebounds — leading the Illini in both.

Backcourt

Illinois: C-

Indiana: B+

The Illini are going to face a packed paint defensively until they start making shots. That didn’t happen against the Hoosiers, with Illinois going 4 of 19 (21.1 percent) from three-point range.

Frontcourt

Illinois: C-

Indiana: B-

Black’s play — on the offensive end at least — shines through here. But Illinois struggling to slow down athletic “bigs” like Juwan Morgan and Justin Smith has been the case all season.

Bench

Illinois: C-

Indiana: B

Both Michael Finke and Da’Monte Williams out meant a shorter rotation for the Illini, where the only production came from Kipper Nichols and Te’Jon Lucas with 23 points combined.

Overall

Illinois: C-

Indiana: B

Wednesday night’s loss to the Hoosiers wasn’t unlike several others this season. Poor shooting, silly fouls and another lengthy scoring drought all added up to a 12th Big Ten loss.