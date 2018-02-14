Quick take: Losing streak hits four games
What happened
Illinois did enough to win against an Indiana team with its own issues between forcing second half turnovers and giving the Hoosiers a steady diet of Leron Black. In the end, though, it wasn’t enough to win. Again.
What it means
The narrative hasn’t changed much for Illinois (12-15, 2-12 Big Ten) in giving up too many easy looks to its opponents and struggling to convert some of the same. The bottom of the conference is the Illini’s alone.
What’s next
Sunday’s rematch with Nebraska is the start of a wild finish to the regular season as the first of four games in eight days. The Cornhuskers (20-8, 11-4) have won six straight as they try to finish strong for an NCAA tournament bid.
