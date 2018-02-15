Notes: Missed layups hurt Illini in loss

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Statistics don’t always provide the full story. They can, at times, be misleading. But when it comes down to the percentages Illinois and Indiana shot of their easiest opportunities Wednesday night, the statistics were revealing.

The Hoosiers made 16 of 25 layups and were perfect on their three dunk attempts. The Illini? They made both of their dunks, but got fewer layups with 18 attempts and made just nine.

“We had to be tougher with the basketball,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “We had probably six or eight balls knocked out of our hands at the rim. We missed huge momentum plays when you come up with a steal and miss a layup. I think we had three or four of those. Those are just as deflating to us as it would be to the opposing team if you finish those plays.

“I don’t know if it’s athleticism. I don’t know if it’s fear. But we’re Big Ten players, and Big Ten players should be able to make layups in my opinion.”

Free throws gave Illinois similar troubles — particularly late in the game where Indiana’s lead wasn’t so big a comeback was entirely out of the picture. But Illinois went 20 of 30 from the free throw line, with eight of those misses coming in the second half and five in the final 4 minutes of the game.

“You can’t win on the road without making free throws,” Underwood said.

“Me personally, the minutes kind of got my legs a bit at the end, but it’s a lot mental, too,” Illinois redshirt sophomore forward Kipper Nichols added. "It’s something you’ve got to focus on, get up there and knock them down.”

***

Illinois played with much the same rotation for the entire season. That changed Sunday with Michael Finke unavailable because of concussion. Finke didn’t travel for Wednesday’s game at Indiana, and while Da’Monte Williams did travel he was unavailable with a left leg injury suffered Monday during practice.

“We miss the both of them, but we’ve just got to have that next man up mentality,” Illinois redshirt junior forward Leron Black said. “Whoever’s got to step in has got to contribute.”

Finke’s absence meant another start for Greg Eboigbodin and more playing time for the freshman forward alongside Black — a frontcourt pairing the Illini hadn’t used too frequently before the last two games.

“We’ve practiced a lot together,” Black said. "It’s nothing new to us. I feel like we know each other pretty well.”

Underwood said Black and Eboigbodin together gives the Illinois offense some different options. “I feel really good whenever Greg’s in the game because he’s really good in our ball screen stuff,” Underwood said. “I feel pretty good with Leron in the 12- to 15-foot area as well. We try to get him some post-ups, but we’re kind of mixing and matching here with Michael out.”

***

A wrinkle Underwood might add to the Illinois offense is getting Black more scoring opportunities from the perimeter. The 6-foot-7 forward knocked down his lone three-point attempt Wednesday against Indiana and is shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc albeit in limited attempts.

“Leron’s a proven three-point shooter,” Underwood said. “He’s the one guy I should probably get a lot more threes for than he is because of the matchup.”

***

Illinois forced Indiana into 18 turnovers for the second time this season. That mark stands just one shy of the Hoosiers’ season high set in their season-opening home loss to Indiana State.

“Well, their style, you don't see it very often,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “It's a very disruptive half-court, man-to-man — literally four feet above their man. You can't make a pass.

“When you can't make a pass, you've got to have guys that can put it down, make some plays for us. I thought we had some good possessions. I thought we did some good things, but I thought we had some sloppy turnovers. And both games kind of played out a little bit the same way except I thought we were better on the glass tonight and we made our free throws.”