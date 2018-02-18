Effort play stands out in Illini win

Image Gallery: UI Men's Basketball vs Nebraska » more Photo by: Holly Hart Illinois's Leron Black (middle) holds tight to the ball as he is pressured by Nebraska's Isaiah Roby (left) and James Palmer, Jr. in the second half. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, February 18, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini defeated the Cornhuskers 72-66.

CHAMPAIGN — A singular moment can define a season. Flip the narrative. Change expectations. The same can all hold true on a smaller scale in a single game.

Illinois certainly experienced the latter Sunday afternoon against Nebraska, but perhaps with a moment that can have farther reaching implications as the season winds to an end.

Plenty went into the Illini’s 72-66 victory against the Cornhuskers. Leron Black scored a career-high 28 points. Trent Frazier and Mark Smith came through in the clutch with late made free throws. Aaron Jordan provided long-sought-after rebounding from the wing.

All well and good. But not the play — not the moment — that stood out to Illinois coach Brad Underwood.

That came in a wild second-half scrum for a loose ball. Several Illini hit the floor trying to retain possession, with Smith in the middle of the play and Nebraska players flying at him the entire time.

The ball ultimately popped into Frazier’s hands. The freshman guard had the wherewithal to understand the shot clock had never reset. He had two seconds to get his shot off — a three-pointer that would have brought the house down in a sold-out State Farm Center that was building to a raucous crescendo.

Frazier missed.

Underwood called it the “play of the night.”

“That’s everything, everything, everything we have to be about,” he said. “That wasn’t one guy on the floor. It wasn’t two guys on the floor. That was three, four guys on the floor all fighting to win the game.

“You haven’t seen that often. At least I haven’t. I knew we were in great shape when we were to that point because then it’s selfless. Then we’re playing to win. That was awesome.”

Nebraska coach Tim Miles agreed.

“It was an amazing display of guys sacrificing their bodies and fighting for the same thing,” he said. “It was just really a fascinating deal.”

Underwood has lauded his team’s hustle throughout most of the season, with the only exception being the 25-point loss at Wisconsin and 22-point home loss to Penn State. Opposing coaches, without fail, Miles included, regularly mention how hard Illinois plays.

“Their buy-in’s good, and they’re still playing hard,” Miles said about the Illini. “They’re still competing even with nothing to play for. I think that’s a mark of good kids and the right leadership.”

But that loose ball — and the way the Illini scrapped for it — was the type of peak effort and passion Underwood has been searching for this season. The Illinois coaching staff has spent the past week-plus talking with the team about playing with the right kind of emotion, and the Illini were listening.

“We had that (emotion),” Illinois freshman guard Trent Frazier said. “That one possession where everyone dove on the ball was incredible. If we come out here to fight every night like that, we’re going to win.”

Illinois showed that type of emotion and effort after the second half started with what’s become a standard Illini scoring drought. After both Black and Nichols were in double figures by halftime leading an efficient offense, Nebraska countered by double-teaming the post to cut off Illinois’ most effective means of scoring.

“When they went on a 16-4 run and took the lead, it could have been, ‘Here we go again,’ ” Underwood said. “This team is starting to show its fight. That one play? Multiple guys on the floor? That’s a huge moment. … That’s the first time that resiliency, that many guys, have played with that type of effort and that type of passion.”