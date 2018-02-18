Illini grade vs. Nebraska: B+
Player of the game
Illinois’ Leron Black
No doubt about this one. The redshirt junior forward had 17 points at halftime and finished with a career-high 28 on 11-of-18 shooting, including 3 of 4 from three-point range. Seven rebounds rounded out a complete game.
Backcourt
Illinois: B+
Nebraska: C
Trent Frazier got to double figures with some key late free throws, but what stood out most among the Illini guards was seven rebounds by Aaron Jordan, tying him for the team lead.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A-
Nebraska: B+
While Isaiah Roby got loose early for Nebraska, the Illini’s hyper-efficient first half was fueled almost entirely by Black and Kipper Nichols. The latter put up 12 points and seven rebounds of his own.
Bench
Illinois: B
Nebraska: B-
A productive Mark Smith. That’s something the Illini have been working to get all season, and the freshman guard delivered with eight points, three rebounds and some true hustle plays.
Overall
Illinois: B+
Nebraska: C+
Sunday’s game had all the trademarks of the ones that have gotten away from Illinois this season — winnable games until they weren’t. Except this time, the Illini made the right plays down the stretch to win.
Comments
