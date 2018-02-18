LIVE! Nebraska

CHAMPAIGN — This time a second half scoring drought didn't hurt Illinois. The Illini followed up an efficient, productive first half with anything but to start the second half but made enough plays down the stretch for a 72-66 victory against Nebraska.

Leron Black scored a career high 28 points in the Illinois win, which likely ended any chance at an NCAA tournament berth for Nebraska save for winning the Big Ten tournament. Be sure to check out Monday's News-Gazette and right here at IlliniHQ.com for more from the game.

****

Illinois 56, Nebraska 56 — 7:43 left in 2nd half

It was inevitable, probably. As hot as Illinois was offensively in the first half — super hot — the scoring drought that has become part and parcel of Illini basketball was looming. A nearly 5 minute stretch without a point allowed Nebraska to take the lead and take the energy out of State Farm Center. A three-point play by Leron Black (the only Illini free throw of the game) plus three-pointers by freshmen guards Mark Smith and Trent Frazier has the crowd back in it.

****

Nebraska 52, Illinois 47 — 13:58 left in 2nd half

Remember when Illinois was shooting 62 percent from the field and 78 percent from three-point range? Yeah, it wasn't that long ago. But the Illini are shooting just 22 percent from the field right now in the second half and haven't made any of their three three-point attempts. Goodbye lead, hello deficit.

****

Illinois 43, Nebraska 36 — Halftime

What a difference making shots can actually have. Illinois is 7 of 9 (78 percent) from three-point range — more makes than the Illini have had in 14 games this season — and 18 of 29 overall (62 percent). This type of efficient offense, while mainly coming from Leron Black and Kipper Nichols, is still something that hasn't been a regular occurrence this season for the Illini.

Of course, Nebraska is shooting 50 percent from the field. The Illini could have a significantly bigger lead given a couple more stops. The Cornhuskers, though, aren't helping themselves by shooting 6 of 16 (38 percent) from three-point range. That many three-point attempts in a half — especially against an Illinois team that ranks last in the Big Ten in two-point field goal defense — is a curious approach for Nebraska.

Also, Matic Vesel dunked. Definitely worth mentioning.

Like quite a few Illini games. I say that's the Illini team I thought we would be. Now play a 2nd half like the 1st half instead of not showing up the 2nd half — Brian Trumpinski (@trumpy20) February 18, 2018

Illinois averaging 75.7 points on season -- on pace for 86. The Illini are bound to cool off but the Huskers' defensive breakdowns (at least four of them) are perplexing considering the magnitude of what's on line. Miles keeps turning to Lewis on bench after each breakdown. — Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) February 18, 2018

Let’s start the 2nd half with the same mindset!#Illini — Judith Lentz (@4gbay) February 18, 2018

****

Illinois 28, Nebraska 22 — 7:56 left in 1st half

Leron Black already has 17 points. That's right. He has 17 points with nearly 8 minutes left to play in the first half. The main thing? it's been a super efficient 17 points. Black is 3 of 3 from three-point range, which is a career high for makes in a single game, and he's 7 of 8 from the field overall.

Black also just picked up his second foul of the game and will spend a bit of time on the bench. Who's going to score now?

****

Illinois 16, Nebraska 13 — 11:57 left in 1st half

Illinois was able to establish Leron Black early offensively. When he's so often been either the only offensive weapon or one of a slim few, getting him going is a good thing for the Illini. Black has seven points to lead the way so far, with Nebraska forward Isaiah Roby — a former N-G All-State player — matching him.

And Trent Frazier now has five points after he was awarded with three points for a shot that was, at the time, deemed a two-pointer.

****

Illinois vs. Nebraska — 2:30 p.m., BTN

Minor change to the Illinois starting lineup today against the Cornhuskers. While Trent Frazier, Mark Alstork and Aaron Jordan stay steady (at least for the past couple games) in the backcourt, the Illini are going with a Kipper Nichols/Leron Black frontcourt. It's the first time these five have started together this season.

Nichols in the starting lineup means freshman forward Greg Eboigbodin will come off the bench. Eboigbodin was really active early against Indiana on Wednesday, but his production has dipped while his foul trouble has emerged anew.

"He’s been unbelievable at times," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "He got three clean looks at layups early (against Indiana), and he didn’t shoot them. I don’t know if that was nerves or confidence. He was active on the offensive glass. He was flying around. It’s so needed.

"The one thing with Greg is the silly fouls, the scouting report fouls and knowing you can’t close out on a guy that’s a driver and run by him and reach and grab. Those little things mount up. He’s still got a tendency to use his hands instead of his feet when guarding in the post. He grows every day. When that becomes consistent — and we need more consistent play from him — we’ll have something pretty good."

****

Illinois vs. Nebraska — 2:30 p.m., BTN

James Palmer Jr. has done more this season than make the game winner last month against Illinois. The Miami transfer is leading Nebraska in scoring and contributes in rebounding and assists, too.

"They’ve got a kid who’s probably playing as well as anybody in the league," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said about Palmer. "He hit the shot to beat us there and has really just kind of taken off. I think he’s one of the outstanding wing players in our league."

****

Illinois vs. Nebraska — 2:30 p.m., BTN

Illinois is a 1-point favorite today against Nebraska. Real talk, being a 1-point favorite at home isn't exactly the definition of favorite. Did you know KenPom now tracks home court advantage for every Division I team in the country? Maybe that's been the case for awhile now, but I just stumbled across it in the last month or so.

Illinois' home court advantage (based on last 60 home and road conference games) currently ranks at 195th in the country. Just some food for thought.

****

Illinois vs. Nebraska — 2:30 p.m., BTN

Wednesday's game at Indiana ended up being the typical mix of production from the Illini this season. Some good. Some certainly not. Brad Underwood called it an "interesting game."

"Kind of the same story in we have a drought from an offensive standpoint and fall down 10 at half," the Illinois coach said. "We probably had as good a spurt as we’ve had offensively. We scored 12 of 14 possessions, I think, to open the half.

"It was kind of a tough shooting night for Trent (Frazier). He had a couple clean looks early that didn’t go down, and he never really got back into a rhythm. We got a nice second half from (Kipper Nichols) after really kind of being out of it with two fouls in 5 or 6 seconds in the first half. We fought, we competed and gave ourselves a chance to take the lead."

The Illini couldn't manage the last. Too many missed free throws hurt. So did a slew of missed layups and some turnovers.

"Our ball security wasn’t great," Underwood said. "I think we had eight balls ripped out of our hands."

All things Illinois will try to avoid this afternoon against Nebraska.

****

Illinois vs. Nebraska — 2:30 p.m., BTN

A couple things of note in the hour before tip between the Illini and Cornhuskers, including a reminder that following me on Twitter (@srrichey) is a way to get even more out of our gameday coverage ...

Michael Finke (concussion) is not out on the court during warmups. Not entirely surprising given he didn't dress for practice yesterday. Da'Monte WIlliams (hyperextended left knee) is dressed and going through warmups. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 18, 2018

Da'Monte Williams back to wearing a brace on his left knee. Had been able to go without for a couple months after wearing one to start the season. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 18, 2018

****

We're down to two home games and two LIVE! Reports from State Farm Center for the 2017-18 basketball season. Wild. It truly seems like not that long ago practices were getting underway in early October. Apparently 4 1/2 months and 27 games can fly by.

The results of those games have been mostly unkind for Illinois. The Illini enter today's rematch with Nebraska with a 12-15 overall record and a 2-12 mark in the Big Ten. Last place in the conference is theirs alone. Meanwhile, Nebraska has won six games in a row, eight of its last nine and sits at 20-8 on the season and fourth in the Big Ten at 11-4. Who saw that coming in October?

Illinois and Nebraska will tip in about an hour here at State Farm Center, as noted above a rematch from a mid-January date in Lincoln. That game turned out like so many others for the Illini — winnable, until it wasn't. Illinois looked like it had its comeback complete and win in the bag when Michael Finke converted a four-point play with 8 seconds on the clock. The Illini defense then forced Nebraska guard James Palmer Jr. into an unbalanced shot on the move. Swish.

That moment turned out to be a microcosm of the Illinois season as a whole. It also wasn't the only one. Not to channel former Illini football coach Tim Beckman, but a few plays here and there and the tone and tenor of this season could be wildly different. There are at least four Big Ten games by my count that were Illinois wins until they weren't.

The fan base, let's be honest, would probably still be unhappy, but wouldn't 6-8 be looked at differently than 2-12? It would be good for middle of the conference and out of that dreaded first day of the Big Ten Tournament.

Anyway, more basketball is on the way this afternoon (thank you, BTN scheduling) and the LIVE! Report will have more from State Farm Center. As always, you can use the time before the game to catch up on all things Illinois basketball here at IlliniHQ.com:

— Lineups, storylines and the beat writer's pick

— Leron Black again carried a heavy load in Wednesay's loss at Indiana

— More notes from the Illini's trip to Hoosiers country

— Postgame video from Indiana with Illinois coach Brad Underwood

— And more from Black and fellow Illini forward Kipper Nichols

Playing spoiler? Illinois might have to resort to that role

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois will face a Nebraska team playing for its NCAA tournament life today at State Farm Center. Most seasons 20 wins and a top four finish in the Big Ten would almost guarantee it.

The Cornhuskers (20-8, 11-4 Big Ten) don’t have that luxury. They’re considered one of the “First Four Out” by ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi. His CBSSports counterpart, Jerry Palm, doesn’t have Nebraska in either. So what the Cornhuskers do have is a clear goal for their remaining games — don’t lose.

Illinois is in a different place. The Illini (12-15, 2-12) have lost four straight games and sit alone in last place in the Big Ten standings with today’s game and three more in the coming week remaining on the regular season schedule.

To continue reading, click here. Then make sure to keep checking IlliniHQ.com for all your Illinois basketball coverage needs.