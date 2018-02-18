Notes: Black nets career high in Illini win

CHAMPAIGN — Leron Black was the Illinois offense Wednesday at Indiana. Getting the redshirt junior forward involved early Sunday against Nebraska, then, was a no brainer.

Black was both efficient and effective, scoring a career-high 28 points on 11 of 18 shooting as Illinois snapped a four-game losing streak with a 72-66 victory against Nebraska. His career best outing put the 6-foot-7 Memphis native in double figures for the 13th time in 15 Big Ten games.

“That’s really the game plan,” Illinois guard Trent Frazier said. “We go to him early and look for him a lot. Once he gets the ball in his spot, no one can stop him down there.

“We kept going to Boogie tonight, and he was helping us a lot. That was incredible. He had an unbelievable game, and that’s why we were so successful.”

Black, as usual, was quick to defer to his teammates for his success.

“I was just feeling the same as I always do,” he said. “My teammates were finding me in all the right spots. I had a lot of open shots.”

Still, Black said his three-point shooting got him going in the first half. He made all three of his attempts before halftime and finished the game 3 of 4 from beyond the arc.

While Black is shooting 16 of 30 (53.3 percent) from three-point range, he said he hasn’t received implicit direction from the coaching staff to look for more long-range opportunities.

“Just when I’m open,” he said. “They never really tell me to look for it, but I feel like if I’ve got an open one, I’ll take it. If I make one, I feel like I can make a couple more. I just kept shooting.”

Nebraska, like many other Big Ten teams, can counter Black with long, athletic bigs. The Cornhuskers had more trouble than any team in trying to slow down the Illini scoring leader.

“He’s just growing into his own,” Nebraska coach Tim Miles said. “It takes time. I don’t care who you are or how high your talent is. It takes time to grow up a little bit.”

✦ ✦ ✦

Illinois opened the game in man-to-man defense, but they used a 2-3 zone more in the second half against Nebraska. Part of the reason was how the Illini matched up with the Cornhuskers — particularly James Palmer Jr. on the wing.

“Palmer is one of the best players in our league,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. The 6-6 guard finished with 13 points Sunday. “He’s got 200-plus free throw attempts, and we don’t have tremendous size on the wings to guard him. Keeping him off the line was something I was really concerned about.”

The Illini’s frontcourt depth also played a part. Illinois was again without redshirt junior forward Michael Finke, who missed his third straight game after suffering a concussion Feb. 10.

“It became a little more of a factor with Leron picking up two (fouls),” Underwood said of the Illini zone. “I thought it was effective. I thought our man was effective. There’s no doubt we’re going to have to continue to play some (zone) — especially to try to protect our frontcourt guys. Without Michael, we’re pretty thin.”

✦ ✦ ✦

Nebraska played plenty of zone, too, using it in the second half to clog up the lane and both make it more difficult to get Black the ball and swarm him if the Illini were able to get him established on the block or at the elbow.

“They’re really lanky up top,” Frazier said about the Cornhuskers’ defense. “Us attacking the gaps and just moving the ball around helped us a lot. Offensive rebounding also, to get second shots.”

Attacking the gaps and getting better ball movement took a bit of time against the Nebraska zone. Underwood simply wanted his team to be aggressive. Sophomore guard Te’Jon Lucas did as asked.

“Whenever we get in trouble, we get passive, and we get slow,” Underwood said. “The ball doesn’t move. The ball doesn’t pop. Our movements become really slow. Insert Te’Jon, and Te’Jon starts driving the thing. I think he got a layup right down the middle. It sucked the defense in, and they had to account for him, and it gave us an opportunity to do a few things.”

✦ ✦ ✦

Illinois clinched Sunday’s win against Nebraska with both Frazier and Smith hitting a pair of free throws in the final 18 seconds.

“I think it’s pride for them,” Underwood said about his freshmen guards stepping up to make key free throws — a situation that hasn’t always gone Illinois’ way through the course of this season.

In that position previously, Frazier missed a pair in Illinois’ home win against Indiana last month. Underwood told Frazier then he’d put the ball back in his hands.

“I think Trent, in a situation where he’s failed, now he knows what that feels like. I think he’s concentrated enough and worked enough on them to know that now he’s got some confidence. When he steps up there, he’s going to make them.

“We didn’t shy away from it. We ran the in-bounds play to get the ball to him and knew they were going to foul him. When you’re a really good player, you want the ball in those situations, and he wanted it.”

✦ ✦ ✦

The Cornhuskers entered Sunday’s game firmly on the NCAA tournament bubble, despite 20 wins and their current spot tied for fourth in the Big Ten. Enough of the right kind of wins is the issue, and losing Sunday at Illinois — ranked 194th in the RPI — is not good for Nebraska’s résumé.

“I know they took these guys seriously,” Miles said. “We know what Illinois can do, and we know it’s difficult to win here. We just weren’t up for it. It’s one thing to run to the fight, but you’ve got to win the fight.

“We were worried coming in, so yeah, it doesn’t change anything. We were still worried. You just have to win as much as you can and see what happens from there. It might be disappointing, but at the same time nobody’s going to feel sorry for you.”

✦ ✦ ✦

The Illinois football team had more than two dozen prospective recruits on campus Sunday, with the basketball game the last stop of the day for the mostly St. Louis area group. Some unofficial basketball visitors also took in the game, with the Illini also trying to tap St. Louis.

Chaminade sophomore Luke Kasubke was one of two prospects given an early State Farm Center tour — Geneso sophomore Isaiah Rivera the other — before Sunday’s game.

Kasubke has had a solid sophomore season. The Class of 2020 recruit is playing alongside North Carolina State bound senior and Red Devils scoring leader Jericole Hellems, but the 6-6 wing is still averaging 12.8 points and shooting 42.6 percent from three-point range.