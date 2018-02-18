Quick take: Four-game losing streak snapped
What happened
Another lengthy scoring drought? No problem this time for Illinois. A combination of lots of Leron Black and enough free throws and defensive stops late helped the Illini snap a four-game losing streak.
What it means
Any win is a positive at this point of the season for Illinois considering how rare they’ve been. The connotations are a bit more negative for Nebraska, whose NCAA tournament chances took a serious hit.
What’s next
A flurry of games and one-day preps to finish the season. Illinois (13-15, 3-12 Big Ten) will play at No. 2 Michigan State (26-3, 14-2) on Tuesday, home against No. 6 Purdue on Thursday and finish at Rutgers on Sunday.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.