Quick take: Four-game losing streak snapped

What happened

Another lengthy scoring drought? No problem this time for Illinois. A combination of lots of Leron Black and enough free throws and defensive stops late helped the Illini snap a four-game losing streak.

What it means

Any win is a positive at this point of the season for Illinois considering how rare they’ve been. The connotations are a bit more negative for Nebraska, whose NCAA tournament chances took a serious hit.

What’s next

A flurry of games and one-day preps to finish the season. Illinois (13-15, 3-12 Big Ten) will play at No. 2 Michigan State (26-3, 14-2) on Tuesday, home against No. 6 Purdue on Thursday and finish at Rutgers on Sunday.