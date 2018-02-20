Illini grade vs. Michigan State: D
Player of the game
Michigan State’s Miles Bridges
The Spartans fans chanted “One more year” in the second half with Bridges at the free throw line. That he finished with 19 points, five rebounds and three assists stands as a fairly good reason to want the likely lottery pick back.
Backcourt
Illinois: D
Michigan State: B+
Trent Frazier hit double figures again with 14 points, but he didn’t get much help — particularly in the second half when the Illini offense stalled out in the second half against the Spartans.
Frontcourt
Illinois: C-
Michigan State: A+
Leron Black battled foul trouble throughout the game but finished with 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting. What the Illini couldn’t handle, though, was Jaren Jackson Jr. and his five blocks.
Bench
Illinois: D
Michigan State: B+
The Spartans starting their seniors meant guys like Jackson and Nick Ward came off the bench. That gave them some pop. Illinois’ reserves were decidedly less productive.
Overall
Illinois: D
Michigan State: A-
From down three at halftime to losing by 20, Tuesday night’s game turned in a hurry for the Illini because of plenty of familiar issues, including foul trouble and an increasingly inefficient offense.
Comments
