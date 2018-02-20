LIVE! Michigan State

Michigan State 33, Illinois 29 — 3:15 left in 1st half

Illinois went just more than 4 minutes midway through the first half without scoring a single point. The Illini's stretch without a made field goal lasted another minute. Illinois is also just 2 of 11 on layups so far. Yet, the Illini are hanging with the No. 2 Spartans. Hitting 5 of 9 three-pointers has helped. So has forcing seven Michigan State turnovers.

Sticking around is one thing. Taking the lead — maybe holding it, maybe getting a huge upset on the road — is another type of challenge entirely. Right now the Illini have scored with balance, with Kipper Nichols, Trent Frazier, Leron Black and Mark Alstork all between five and eight points. Either a lot more of that or one or two of them going off might do it.

****

Michigan State 23, Illinois 21 — 7:57 left in 1st half

Illinois going just more than 5 minutes without making a shot had expected result. Michigan State kept building its lead. Then Leron Black came back in the game despite having two fouls. He made a layup. Noteworthy.

Then Mark Alstork got a steal for another layup. Then Matic Vesel hit Trent Frazier for a three. All of a sudden, the Illini were back in the game, which Mark Smith tied at 21-21 after making 1 of 2 free throws following a foul on his driving layup attempt.

Stay woke out there.



An @MSU_Basketball equipment guy nearly had to take a charge on this Mark Alstork steal and layup. @IlliniMBB is hanging in early: pic.twitter.com/4dhB3U9ONu — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 21, 2018

Then Jaren Jackson Jr. exposed Vesel, hitting a spin move for a one-handed dunk. Vesel also fouled him (his second). That defensive matchup ended up exactly like should have been expected.

****

Michigan State 19, Illinois 11 — 11:43 left in 1st half

The last time these two teams played, Michigan State rocked Illinois by feasting on backdoor cuts and easy layups. So tonight the Spartans missed their first four shots inside the three-point line — including Miles Bridges getting denied at the rim on the very first play of the game — while making their first four shots beyond the arc.

Illinois, meanwhile, has taken five layups and missed them all. Trent Frazier's had a pair not fall. That's really nothing new. This team has struggled to finish at the rim the entire season.

Dear #Illini. Please don’t get blown out in prime time on a nationally televised game. That is all... — Erik the Semi Great (@erikneff86) February 21, 2018

5 missed layups from the Illini in the first 9 minutes. That's 10 points and the Illini are down 8. Hmmmm do that math. — Alex Pellmann (@Pellmann_Birds4) February 21, 2018

****

Illinois at No. 2 Michigan State — 6 p.m., ESPN

We're just about underway in East Lansing. Tip in a couple minutes.

Starters tonight for the #Illini ... Trent Frazier, Mark Alstork, Aaron Jordan, Kipper Nichols and Leron Black. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 20, 2018

Michigan State going with some seniors in the starting lineup: Tum Tum Nairn, Joshua Langford, Miles Bridges, Ben Carter and Gavin Schilling. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 20, 2018

Illinois going with the orange alternates tonight. Michigan State is in home whites. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 20, 2018

As expected, Michael Finke (concussion) is not dressed for tonight's game. #Illini about an hour from tip against No. 2 Michigan State. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 20, 2018

****

Illinois at No. 2 Michigan State — 6 p.m., ESPN

So ... the Spartans already have a double-digit victory against Illinois this season. There are a couple things from that game Brad Underwood would not like to see again tonight. They were sort of tied together.

"A team that really hurt us in transition," Underwood said. "They had 26 points in transition. It’s what they do. We’ve got to do a really good job of trying to slow that down. Where we got in trouble was there in the first half we got a couple point lead and we have three consecutive possession we shoot threes with 21-22 (seconds) on the clock. We miss them, and they go down and become easy baskets."

****

Illinois at No. 2 Michigan State — 6 p.m., ESPN

Illinois coach Brad Underwood doubled down on what the hustle play fighting for a loose ball in Sunday's win against Nebraska meant.

"I hope it becomes the play of the year for us — the scrum," Underwood said. "That was commitment. I was proud of our guys for that."

He found plenty to like about the victory against the Cornhuskers even including a slow start to the second half.

'Thought the first half we did some really, really good things," Underwood said. "Besides the ball going in, there was some really good execution. The ball going in skews everything, but we didn’t get dribble happy. We passed the ball. We moved. We made the right reads. We took advantage of some mismatches. That was all positive.

"Got a little defensive in the second half against the zone, but thought we found a way to stem the tide a little bit. I thought our offensive rebounding and second chance points — 9-0 — was a big part of the game. I thought the job our perimeter players did on the glass was very, very important."

****

Illinois at No. 2 Michigan State — 6 p.m., ESPN

Some not unexpected news to get us going tonight ... Illinois redshirt junior forward Michael Finke did not dress for tonight's game against the Spartans. It's the fourth straight game Finke has missed, as he remains in concussion protocol after taking a blow to the head chasing a loose ball during practice on Feb. 10. Missing this much time, considering it's his second concussion in 17 months, is perhaps not a surprise.

****

Good evening everybody and welcome back to another LIVE! Report on the road, with Illinois set to face No. 2 Michigan State in about an hour here at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. Beat writer Scott Richey is all set up on location and will have your Illini updates rolling throughout the night.

What will the tone and tenor of those updates be? To be determined. Michigan State is a 16-point favorite at home after the line initially opened at 17 1/2. It's not entirely unreasonable. The Spartans, after all, did beat Illinois by 13 points last month in Champaign, and Tom Izzo's bunch can clinch an outright Big Ten title with a win tonight.

That's something to play for — on both sides. Illinois managed to play the role of spoiler on Sunday by beating Nebraska and more than likely eliminating the Cornhuskers from NCAA tournament consideration. That's what happens when you've got a resume the experts see as overall weak and lose to a team that was ranked in the 190s in the RPI (the Illini have since jumped to No. 179).

Anyway, an upset in East Lansing will be a tall order for the Illini. For a historical perspective, Illinois hasn't beaten a top 5 team on the road since Nick Anderson took down Indiana in 1989. I was not yet 2 years old at the time.

Mark Smith has UI coaching staff's confidence

CHAMPAIGN — College basketball's blue bloods made a strong recruiting push for Mark Smith last spring.

Kentucky coach John Calipari took a trip to Edwardsville. Duke's Mike Krzyzewski sent assistant Jon Scheyer in his stead.

And Michigan State — perhaps not a blue blood in name but certainly in its seven Final Four appearances under Tom Izzo — sent an entire contingent of coaches to see Smith, who had rocketed up the recruiting rankings. Perhaps you saw the photo on Twitter of them all at the Edwardsville Dairy Queen.

Smith committed to Illinois despite the pursuit of some of college basketball's most storied programs. Mr. Basketball stayed home for the first time since Jereme Richmond. Smith got a taste of what campus life would have been like at Michigan State on an official visit to East Lansing. He'll get his first chance to play at the Breslin Center on Tuesday when the Illini (13-15, 3-12 Big Ten) square off against No. 2 Michigan State (26-3, 14-2) at 6 p.m. — wearing orange and blue despite Izzo's best attempts.

"I walked around the campus a lot," Smith said. "I know the atmosphere. That would be great to get a big win there."

Smith enters today's game at Michigan State having played one of his best games in the Big Ten in Sunday's win against Nebraska. He hit a corner three, attacked the basket for an and-one layup, fought for loose balls and finished with eight points and three assists.

