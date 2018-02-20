Notes: Offense takes 180 turn for Illini

EAST LANSING, Mich. — What did Brad Underwood like about Illinois’ offense in the first half of Tuesday night’s game against No. 2 Michigan State?

“Everything,” the Illini coach said.

For a good reason.

Illinois had 10 assists on 11 made shots in the first half. Four different players had at least five points. And the Illini trailed by just three points at the break despite Leron Black shuttling on and off the court because of foul trouble.

But Illinois couldn’t repeat it in the second half.

“When we move the ball and play unselfish, we can be a really good offensive team,” Underwood said. “The second half was very evident of what happens to our basketball team when we don’t play unselfish.”

Illinois’ second-half offense still featured three assists on six makes, but the Illini were just 6 of 22 from the field overall after halftime.

“We were moving the ball (in the first half),” Illinois freshman guard Trent Frazier said. “We got it to the third side a bunch of times, and everyone touched the ball at least once in each possession. The second half, I think we kind of went away from that, and we took tough shots late in the shot clock. That really killed us.”

So did Illinois’ struggles around the rim. The Illini were 6 of 23 on layups for the game and missed both of their dunk attempts.

“Our offense is set up to get layups, and we were just missing them,” redshirt junior forward Leron Black said. “It’s definitely something we need to get better at.”

“We can’t get them better shots,” Underwood added. “It’s the easiest shot in the game. It’s challenging. You’ve got to continue to fight and get better and make those.”

★ ★ ★

At least part of Illinois’ issues finishing at the rim was tied directly to Michigan State freshman Jaren Jackson Jr. The 6-foot-11 forward led all players with five blocked shots.

“He’s just pterodactyl arms,” Underwood said. “They’re crazy how long they are, and he’s got great timing. That’s why he’s a lottery pick and will spend many, many years in the next league if he stays injury free.”

★ ★ ★

Tuesday’s game at Michigan State was only the start of the gauntlet Illinois will face in the final week of the regular season.

The Illini had a one-day prep to face the Spartans after beating Nebraska on Sunday. Today is another one-day prep before playing No. 9 Purdue on Thursday.

Friday is a required off day and will be followed by a one-day prep Saturday before Sunday’s regular season finale at Rutgers.

“I personally don’t like it,” Underwood said. “We practice and try to get better every day. This doesn’t allow that. This is game prep mode.

“It’s unfortunate. I can see some of this in non-league stuff, but I don’t think I’ve ever played more than two games — maybe three once in the Southland — but never like this. I understand why we did it. We’ll deal with it the best way we can.”

Illinois won’t return to Champaign after playing Rutgers, instead staying in New Jersey or New York with the Big Ten tournament set to start next Wednesday in New York City.

Staying that long away from home means a bigger travel party.

“We’ll take all of our academic people,” Underwood said. “It’s quite a challenge for our young people from an academic standpoint.”

★ ★ ★

Sophomore point guard Te’Jon Lucas said honing in on the scouting reports is even more of a requirement in a week like the Illini are facing.

“I know the coaches and staff are going to do what’s best for our bodies all the time,” Lucas said. “We need to make sure we stay locked in and stay engaged and make sure we’re always ready and dialed in with the scouting reports. It’s basically having a cheat sheet on the court. Knowing personnel is a major key nowadays, especially when you don’t have a lot of time to spend with it.”

★ ★ ★

Black’s consistency has been one of the few areas Illinois has relied on throughout the entire season.

The Illini know what they’re going to get each game from the redshirt junior forward, and that was 20 points Tuesday against Michigan State.

Underwood wants more.

“I always expect more from really good players,” Underwood said. “I’m never satisfied with him. I want more rebounds. I want more challenges at the rim.”

At the same time, Underwood understands the challenge Black faces each game. His production comes with opposing defenses turning their focus sometimes solely to stopping him.

“When you dive into a scout and you see how people are playing us and how tight the floor is, how shrunk the floor is and how he’s getting his points, it’s pretty impressive,” Underwood said. “My challenge is putting him in spots to give him the opportunity to be successful.”

Black’s play this season has, in fact, exceeded Underwood’s expectations. When he got the Illinois job last season, Underwood was under the impression Black would be the “junkyard dog offensive rebounder undersized big that had to score on offensive rebounds.”

“I didn’t know Leron could be as effective scoring the ball against size as he is,” Underwood said. “I thought there would be a lot of challenges. I didn’t know he would grow into a guy we could run some actions to get threes (and) bring him off the dribble for some action.”

The next step is getting Black to the free throw line more often.

“There’s a lot more productivity out there as he continues to hone in on his footwork,” Underwood said. “Start getting him to the line, six, eight, 10 times a game, and now you’ve got a guy that everybody has to fear.”

★ ★ ★

Underwood also wants Black to talk more on the court. Kipper Nichols, too. Underwood still believes his team’s biggest struggle is communicating

“If I could get those two guys to talk on the court like they talk off the court, I could really give you a positive answer on that,” he said. “Neither one of those guys probably talk enough, but at the offensive end they’re a good play off each other. That becomes something very difficult to guard and scheme for.”

★ ★ ★

Lob plays might retain a negative connotation this season for Illinois given one failed attempt in the final minute against Maryland that stands out above the rest. But every successful alley-oop attempt — be it layup or dunk — can help erase the memory of the one that wasn’t against the Terrapins.

The backside lob opportunity is also the first thing Underwood wants his team to look for when initiating the offense.

“When we’re good, that’s there,” Underwood said. “If the defense jumps to the ball, we’ve got to be able to throw it and we’ve got to be able to read it. That option is first and foremost. That is the whole basis of (the offense).

“Our guys are starting to look for it, and our guys are starting to feel comfortable understanding when guys are open. It’s a really tough play to defend.”

★ ★ ★

Getting those lob plays requires precision cutting. Hard cuts.

“The scoring droughts are us when we just go dribble crazy and the ball sticks in guys’ hands,” Underwood said. “When you cut harder than the defense moves, you get an opportunity to get layups. When this team gets in trouble, the ball sticks and we dribble. If I could eliminate the dribble with this team other than probably Trent, I would.”

★ ★ ★

Lucas has cut with the type of speed and effort that Underwood wants. That, the Milwaukee native said, is the biggest key to running successful offense.

“The way our offense is anybody can get a bucket if you’re just in the right spot at the right time and sprint your cuts like coach wants us to,” Lucas said. “You put yourself in position to get a basket. Just making sure you do your job, basically. If you sprint that cut instead of walking it or jogging it, you’ll be open.”

Now Underwood wants the rest of the Illini to do what Lucas does.

“If we could get everybody to do what he does, then we’d get a lot more layups and a lot more opportunities,” Underwood said. “His success is because he plays really hard and cuts really hard. He’s done it defensively as well. He’s probably our best off-ball defender in terms of denying and getting the help side and understanding the game.”