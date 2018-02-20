Quick take: Second half struggles hit again
What happened
At halftime? Anything was possible with Illinois trailing No. 2 Michigan State by just three points with some positive momentum. Then the Spartans had a double-digit lead before the first media timeout of the second half and rolled to a 20-point win.
What it means
The Illini showed flashes of what they can be with pressure defense that didn’t give up a bunch of lobs and an offense that found multiple ways to score. Doing so consistently has remained an issue all season, and another game that was “winnable” at a point ended as a loss.
What’s next
How does facing another top-10 opponent sound? Illinois (13-16, 3-13 Big Ten) will be back in action Thursday at home against Purdue with another one-day prep. The No. 9 Boilermakers (24-5, 13-3) lost three straight before Sunday’s win against Penn State.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.