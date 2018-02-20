Quick take: Second half struggles hit again

What happened

At halftime? Anything was possible with Illinois trailing No. 2 Michigan State by just three points with some positive momentum. Then the Spartans had a double-digit lead before the first media timeout of the second half and rolled to a 20-point win.

What it means

The Illini showed flashes of what they can be with pressure defense that didn’t give up a bunch of lobs and an offense that found multiple ways to score. Doing so consistently has remained an issue all season, and another game that was “winnable” at a point ended as a loss.

What’s next

How does facing another top-10 opponent sound? Illinois (13-16, 3-13 Big Ten) will be back in action Thursday at home against Purdue with another one-day prep. The No. 9 Boilermakers (24-5, 13-3) lost three straight before Sunday’s win against Penn State.