Spartans' success is what Underwood wants

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State used the final minutes of Tuesday night’s game against Illinois to honor its seniors.

Tom Izzo subbed each senior out one by one. They went to midcourt, acknowledged the crowd and kissed the Spartans logo at center court at the Breslin Center before exiting to raucous applause.

Michigan State had the luxury to take the time to do so.

Illinois used its pressure defense to force eight first-half turnovers by the Spartans. The ball also moved on offense, and the Illini trailed by just three at the break.

Too many early fouls to start the second half and an offense that became bogged down without the same type of ball movement was all Michigan State needed to pull away for an 81-61 victory and lead by enough to get a jumpstart on its Senior Night festivities.

Illinois coach Brad Underwood made it a point to talk to his team while the Spartans’ seniors took their last bow at home. That type of feeling is what Underwood wants his players to feel.

“I want them to play for being able to kiss the floor in front of 15,000,” Underwood said. “That’s when you’re invested in the program. That’s the growth I’m looking for. … When you’re that invested and committed, then you win. That’s what I want for Illinois basketball for the future.”

It wasn’t exactly an easy couple minutes for the Illini to experience. It happened because they let a close game devolve into a rout.

“We didn’t want to be in that situation, but it is what it is,” said redshirt junior forward Leron Black, who led the Illini with 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting. “We’ve just got to get back to work.”

Underwood would have preferred not to be on the wrong side of a 20-point game, but he didn’t mind Michigan State honoring its most experienced players.

“I have so much respect for this program and what they’ve done,” he said. “They deserve to have that. It’s not fun to be on the other side of it down 20, but that’s their moment. That’s what college athletics is about. That’s why it’s so special.”

The second half wasn’t so special for Illinois. After cutting its deficit to three points with a score on the final play of the first half, the Illini followed that up by committing seven fouls in the first 3 minutes, 15 seconds after halftime.

That was the game. Michigan State pushed its lead to 10 after that seventh foul and never led by fewer than that margin the rest of the night.

“All we talked about at halftime was we’ve got to throw the first punch, but let’s not go foul crazy,” Underwood said. “We can’t let the momentum of the game change because we’re fouling. Sure enough, we go out and 6 seconds in we commit a foul.

“When we foul, we get defensive and get on our heels. You do that against this team, and they own you.”

Illinois didn’t have the second-half offense to keep up, either. The Illini shot just 27.3 percent from the field after halftime, missing all five of their three-point attempts. Another disappointing loss — in a season where they continue to stack up — was the result.

“We thought we had it,” Illinois guard Trent Frazier said. The freshman joined Black in double figures with 14 points. “We pressured them. We talked about it at halftime, we played great defensively. … It’s very frustrating. We’re still learning. We had the (No. 2) team beat.”

Illinois will get another shot at a top-10 team Thursday in its final home game of the season against No. 9 Purdue. That doesn’t leave a lot of time to ruminate on the what ifs of another Big Ten loss.

“We’re getting ready for the next one,” Underwood said. “I told them let’s flush this one. They’re really good. At the end of the day they’re not (No. 2) in the country for nothing. I’m more disappointed that we didn’t compete the second half like we did the first.”