Fight there, result isn't in UI loss to Purdue

CHAMPAIGN — The final result of Thursday night’s game tells the only tale that truly matters in the moment. Wins and losses matter.

And Purdue used a 40-point performance by sophomore guard Carsen Edwards to beat Illinois 93-86 in front of 14,673 fans at State Farm Center.

It stands as the Illini’s second loss this week to a top-10 opponent, having lost by 20 points Tuesday at No. 2 Michigan State before falling to the No. 9 Boilermakers in their regular season home finale.

It also meant Illinois and Rutgers will face off with matching records — 13-17 overall, 3-14 in the Big Ten — on Sunday in New Jersey to conclude the regular season.

How Illinois got to that final result, though, is notable.

The Illini stayed with Michigan State for a half on Tuesday before the Spartans rolled after halftime. Facing a similar situation against the Boilermakers down five at the break after a Mark Smith three-pointer was waved off, Illinois kept competing.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said, mentioning Purdue coach Matt Painter held his press conference in advance of Thursday’s game before the Illini even played Tuesday at Michigan State.

“We keep talking about toughness,” Underwood continued. “We keep talking about fight.”

That’s what Underwood got against Purdue. Te’Jon Lucas and Da’Monte Williams making shots — 5 of 5 combined from three-point range — created space for the Illinois offense to operate.

That opened up Trent Frazier to score all 20 of his points in the second half and allowed Leron Black to match his career high with his second 28-point performance in three games and fourth straight game scoring 20-plus.

“We’re playing great basketball,” Frazier said. “Coach talks about it every day. We’ve had a lot of fight in us this week in playing the top two teams in the (Big Ten). I thought we come out with a lot of fight (Thursdya night), but we just came up short.”

At times rightly maligned this season, Illinois’ offense didn’t let the team down.

Getting stops at the other end proved a different story, with Dakota Mathias getting loose from deep for 13 of his 18 points in the first half and Edwards’ career night.

“He really didn’t miss,” Frazier said of Edwards. “He was making a lot of shots — a lot of tough ones, actually. We made it a little too easy for him.”

Underwood shouldered the responsibility for Edwards’ career game and the first 40-point performance for the Boilermakers since Glenn Robinson had 44 in the 1994 NCAA tournament against Kansas.

“We had no answer,” Underwood said. “I didn’t do a very good job, obviously, of preparing our guys in a quick turnaround. I needed to do better getting our guys prepared for Carsen. We knew he went left, and we still couldn’t stop him.”

Still, Underwood said he saw his team compete. The Illini even managed to avoid what’s become a regular offensive lull — that lengthy scoring drought that has crippled them — this season.

“We’re gaining ground on it,” Underwood said his ongoing fight for his team’s culture. “Coach speak. I’m not going to be happy with (the loss), but we’re gaining ground.”

Black was a little more pragmatic. A 17th loss this season can lend to that type of reaction.

“A loss is a loss,” he said. “We know we have to get better because we play another game on Sunday.”

The Illini will end their regular season schedule at Rutgers for the second straight year, then stay on the east coast for two days before the Big Ten tournament starts at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For the Illini, that means the opening round next Wednesday.

“Let’s go make a run,” Underwood said. “I’ve seen a lot of crazy things over the years in conference tournaments. If you’re ready to put the uniforms up, you go home. If you’ve got character and fight, you keep fighting until the last whistle, last horn, last buzzer. We showed we can play with anybody.”