Illini grade vs. Purdue: B
Player of the game
Purdue’s Carsen Edwards
The sophomore point guard obliterated his previous career high (28 points) with a 40-point effort to lead the Boilermakers. He racked that up hitting threes, being fearless through the lane for dunks and making 14 of 16 free throws.
Backcourt
Illinois: A-
Purdue: A+
Trent Frazier scored 20 second-half points after being held scoreless before the break. Te’Jon Lucas and Da’Monte Williams also hit double figures. But there was basically no stopping Edwards.
Frontcourt
Illinois: B-
Purdue: B+
Leron Black matched his career high of 28 points (set Sunday against Nebraska), and the Illini were able to keep Isaac Haas mostly in check. Rebounding, though, was an issue for Illinois’ bigs.
Bench
Illinois: B
Purdue: C-
Williams outscored Purdue’s bench by himself (11-10), as the Boilermakers went with just an eight-man rotation. Greg Eboigbodin chipped in five points, showing he can make contested shots on the block.
Overall
Illinois: B
Purdue: A-
The Illini offense has been rightly maligned throughout the season for its inconsistencies. That wasn’t the issue against the Boilermakers. Getting stops — limiting Edwards at all — definitely was.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.