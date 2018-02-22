Illini grade vs. Purdue: B

Player of the game

Purdue’s Carsen Edwards

The sophomore point guard obliterated his previous career high (28 points) with a 40-point effort to lead the Boilermakers. He racked that up hitting threes, being fearless through the lane for dunks and making 14 of 16 free throws.

Backcourt

Illinois: A-

Purdue: A+

Trent Frazier scored 20 second-half points after being held scoreless before the break. Te’Jon Lucas and Da’Monte Williams also hit double figures. But there was basically no stopping Edwards.

Frontcourt

Illinois: B-

Purdue: B+

Leron Black matched his career high of 28 points (set Sunday against Nebraska), and the Illini were able to keep Isaac Haas mostly in check. Rebounding, though, was an issue for Illinois’ bigs.

Bench

Illinois: B

Purdue: C-

Williams outscored Purdue’s bench by himself (11-10), as the Boilermakers went with just an eight-man rotation. Greg Eboigbodin chipped in five points, showing he can make contested shots on the block.

Overall

Illinois: B

Purdue: A-

The Illini offense has been rightly maligned throughout the season for its inconsistencies. That wasn’t the issue against the Boilermakers. Getting stops — limiting Edwards at all — definitely was.